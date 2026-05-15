The I-T department has opened e-filing for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27. The new Income-tax Act, 2025, also brings major changes, increasing tax exemptions for HRA, children's education allowance, and employer-provided meals.

The e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department on Friday opened the window for filing ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms for the current assessment year 2026-27. This development allows taxpayers to use either the online mode or the Excel-based utility to complete their tax obligations for 2026-27. The official Account of the Income Tax Department, Government of India, posted on X, " Attention taxpayers, the Excel utility and Online filing for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers on the e-Filing portal."

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New Income-tax Act, 2025: An Overview

Meanwhile, the new Income-tax Act, 2025, which came into effect from April 1, 2026, marks a comprehensive overhaul of India's six-decade-old tax framework, with a focus on simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and rationalising exemptions for salaried taxpayers. While tax slabs and rates remain unchanged, the new regime significantly altered the way income, deductions, and disclosures are reported and verified, shifting emphasis towards more accurate and detailed reporting.

Expanded HRA Exemption for Major Cities

Multiple income tax exemption limits are set to be increased under the new rules, particularly benefiting individuals opting for the old tax regime. One of the key changes pertains to House Rent Allowance (HRA). Currently, taxpayers residing in metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai can claim an exemption of up to 50 per cent of their basic salary, while those in other cities are eligible for 40 per cent. Under the revised framework, cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad have also been included in the higher 50 per cent exemption category, thereby expanding relief to a wider urban population.

Increased Children's Education Allowance

The new act also provides for a substantial increase in exemptions related to children's education. The existing allowance of Rs 100 per child per month is set to be raised to Rs 3,000 per child per month.

Enhanced Meal-Related Tax Benefits

In addition, salaried employees are set to benefit from enhanced meal-related tax exemptions. Under the new Income Tax Rules, 2026, the tax-exempt limit for employer-provided meals has been increased from Rs 50 per meal to Rs 200 per meal.

Additionally, expanded use of PAN and tighter reporting norms will require taxpayers to disclose financial information more comprehensively. It is believed that these revisions are designed to align exemption limits with current cost structures and inflationary trends, which have rendered many existing thresholds outdated. The broader objective is to ease the tax burden on salaried individuals while modernising the tax administration system. (ANI)