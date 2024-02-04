Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In Assam, PM Modi slams Congress, says those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture

    PM Modi unveiled projects worth Rs 11,600 crore, highlighting the positive shift in the last decade and the return of peace in Assam. The projects aim to enhance connectivity, tourism, and various sectors in the region

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress while addressing a massive rally in Guwahati, stating that leaders post-Independence failed to comprehend the importance of places of worship and were ashamed of their own culture driven by political motives.

    He highlighted the importance of preserving places of worship and criticized previous leaders for neglecting cultural heritage. Unveiling projects worth Rs 11,600 crore, PM Modi expressed the need to embrace the nation's past, stating that no progress can be achieved by erasing history.

    In his address, PM Modi claimed a positive shift in the last decade and emphasized that the unveiled projects would enhance connectivity not only in the Northeast but also across South Asia. He credited the return of peace in Assam, with over 7,000 individuals abandoning militancy and rejoining mainstream society, contributing to a significant boost in tourism.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded PM Modi's leadership for bringing unprecedented peace and prosperity to Assam. Highlighting accomplishments such as nine bridges over the Brahmaputra River, Chief Minister Sarma commended the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

    Projects initiated by PM Modi include the Rs 500 crore Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana, a Rs 831 crore upgrade for Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards, and the Rs 3,444 crore Asom Mala 2.0 initiative aiming to enhance roads and construct bridges across the state.

    The PM also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 578 crore Karimganj Medical College, the Rs 300 crore Chandrapur Stadium, and the Rs 297 crore Unity Mall Development, focusing on commercial and recreational spaces.

    Despite the positive developments, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) occurred in Guwahati ahead of PM Modi's visit. The Coordination Committee Against CAA, Assam organized a demonstration against the CAA, drawing notable attendees from various fields.

    PM Modi asserted that these projects would not only enhance connectivity but also create job opportunities, boost sporting talents, and improve medical education and healthcare in the region, benefiting Assam and the entire Northeast.

