The NGT has directed UP authorities to file a fresh report on Ganga pollution control in Varanasi and Chandauli. The tribunal questioned the tapping of stormwater drains and the Asi river, and noted incomplete household sewer connections.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities to submit a fresh progress report on the measures taken to prevent the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the Ganga and its tributaries at Varanasi and Chandauli.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, while hearing matters related to river pollution, examined the action plan filed by the Uttar Pradesh government and raised several concerns regarding the implementation of pollution-control measures. The State informed the Tribunal that a comprehensive plan with timelines has been prepared to ensure that untreated domestic and industrial waste is not discharged into the Ganga and Varuna rivers. According to the plan, 76 drains have been identified as flowing into these rivers, including several that are only partially tapped or remain untreated.

Concerns Over Stormwater Drains

During the hearing, the Tribunal noted that stormwater drains are being tapped to divert sewage to treatment plants. It observed that tapping such drains as a permanent solution is not permissible and may harm the river's ecology. The Tribunal suggested that if stormwater drains are tapped temporarily, authorities must clearly specify a timeline for restoring them after proper sewer networks are developed.

Asi River Treated as a Drain

The Bench also took note that the Asi river, a tributary of the Ganga, is being treated as a drain for tapping purposes. Observing that a tributary cannot be tapped under the existing river protection framework, the Tribunal directed the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to explain how such permission was granted.

Sewage Treatment Infrastructure Scrutinized

The Tribunal further examined the status of sewage treatment infrastructure in Varanasi. As per the plan, seven sewage treatment plants (STPs) are operational with a total capacity of 420 MLD, of which about 353.5 MLD is being utilized. The Bench expressed concern that untreated sewage is being routed through storm waterdrains to these plants and sought details to ensure that the STPs have not been set up in the floodplain of the Ganga.

It also noted that out of more than 4.14 lakh houses identified for sewer connections, only about 1.56 lakh have been connected so far. The Tribunal directed the State to provide a clear timeline for achieving complete household connectivity to the sewer network.

Industrial Discharge Compliance Questioned

Regarding industrial discharge, the Tribunal observed that although the plan mentions effluent treatment plants, it does not clarify whether they are complying with prescribed environmental norms.

NGT's Final Directive

In view of these issues, the Tribunal granted six weeks' time to the State authorities and the NMCG to file a further progress report addressing its observations and directions. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 21, 2026. (ANI)