In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said that the cabinet approved the proposal to constitute a high-level committee to decide the modalities to buy a new 10+2 seater aircraft.

VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will soon be able to travel in style with the state cabinet on Tuesday, giving approval to the proposal to purchase a new aircraft and a helicopter for their movement.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh horror: Man stabs woman 51 times with screwdriver after she refuses to talk to him

According to officials, the proposal put forth by the Directorate of Civil Aviation in the Bihar government was approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The proposal sought the constitution of a high-level committee led by the chief secretary for purchasing a new aircraft and a helicopter for VIP and VVIP movement.

Talking to media persons, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said that the cabinet approved the proposal to constitute a high-level committee to decide the modalities to buy a new 10+2 seater aircraft. The committee will decide the price and other modalities for the purchase."

The committee has been mandated to submit its report within three months.

At present, the state government has a King Air C-90 A/B aircraft and a VT-EBG helicopter.

Justifying the decision to buy the new aircraft, the Additional Chief Secretary said: "Besides this, two helicopters -- Dauphin SA365N and VT-ENU -- are under maintenance and will soon be airworthy again. Later, they will be used for tourist and training purposes."

The process to purchase the new jet engine plane and a helicopter will start after the committee submits the final report, Siddharth said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Informatics Center (NIC) and the Bihar government's Building Construction Department for proper maintenance and development of the state government's different online services pertaining to building construction.

Also Read: Russian lawmaker who was found dead in Odisha was President Putin's critic; here's what the embassy said