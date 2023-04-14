IMD signals start of scorching summer; heatwave alert in Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh

Earlier this month, the Met office predicted above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions. Above-normal heatwave days are expected in most parts of central, east, and northwest India during this period.

A weather official on Friday (April 14) said that heatwave-like conditions are prevailing in major parts of Jharkhand with the mercury crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark.

Since no significant synoptic condition is prevailing, the maximum temperature may rise by two to three degree Celsius from the existing temperature in the next 48 hours, he said.

Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre said, "Half of Jharkhand is reeling around 40 degree Celsius. The mercury may further rise by two to three degree Celsius in the next two days due to unrestricted flow of dry wind from Rajasthan and Central India."

Meanwhile, parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are likely to experience heatwave conditions over the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal until Monday (April 17), north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha until Saturday (April 15) and Bihar from April 15 to April 17.

The maximum temperatures in central and north peninsular India are hovering in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius at present.