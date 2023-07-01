Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi; anticipates normal monsoon in July

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Southern states of India during the next 5 days while the Southwest monsoon is likely to reach the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana during the next 2 days.

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai Delhi anticipates normal monsoon in July gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    The national and financial capitals of India continued to experience heavy rains, which caused waterlogging and disrupted transportation. While Mumbai and its suburbs were affected by the nonstop downpours on railway services and in road traffic, Delhi was brought to a standstill by waterlogging and traffic jams caused by heavy rain.

    The monsoon rainfall across the nation is anticipated to be "normal" in July, as opposed to June, when there was a 10% deficiency and it was "below normal."

    "Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (94 to 106%) of Long Period Average (LPA)) during July 2023, and possibly within the positive side of normal," the meteorological agency stated.

    Also Read | Maharashtra: 26 dead after bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

    The most recent forecast indicates that Mumbai and its suburbs will likely have moderate to severe rain on Saturday, with isolated locations perhaps experiencing extremely high rainfall. Mumbai had moderate precipitation, according to officials, throughout a 12-hour period ending at 8 p.m. on Friday. However, compared to the metropolis, the intensity of the downpours was higher in the suburbs.

    According to the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi received 26.9 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. The death of an autorickshaw driver who was injured after falling into a ditch owing to waterlogging was reported in Delhi on Friday. Ajit Sharma, 51, of Nand Nagri died after falling into a ditch on a flooded road in northeastern Delhi's Harsh Vihar, according to a PTI story that cited police.

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    IMD has predicted an average monsoon rainfall over the country in July with exceptions to parts of northeast and northwest India. The weather department also predicted below-normal rainfall over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

    Maharashtra: 26 dead after bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

    Jeopardising safety DGCA warns airlines against allowing unauthorised entry to cockpit snt

    'Jeopardising safety': DGCA warns airlines against allowing unauthorised entry to cockpit

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    Wear decent clothes UP's Khatu Shyam becomes 4th temple to issue dress code for devotees snt

    'Wear decent clothes': UP's Khatu Shyam becomes 4th temple to issue dress code for devotees

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

    Maharashtra: 26 dead after bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

    Petrol diesel prices on July 1 Check current fuel rates in major cities here gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 1: Check current fuel rates in major cities here

    Here are 7 health benefits of having chamomile tea ADC

    Here are 7 health benefits of having chamomile tea

    Bananas to Oats: 5 Super foods to combat morning fatigue ATG EAI

    Bananas to Oats: 5 Super foods to combat morning fatigue

    Daily Horoscope for July 1 2023 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 1, 2023

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon