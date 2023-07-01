IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi; anticipates normal monsoon in July

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Southern states of India during the next 5 days while the Southwest monsoon is likely to reach the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana during the next 2 days.

The national and financial capitals of India continued to experience heavy rains, which caused waterlogging and disrupted transportation. While Mumbai and its suburbs were affected by the nonstop downpours on railway services and in road traffic, Delhi was brought to a standstill by waterlogging and traffic jams caused by heavy rain.

The monsoon rainfall across the nation is anticipated to be "normal" in July, as opposed to June, when there was a 10% deficiency and it was "below normal."

"Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (94 to 106%) of Long Period Average (LPA)) during July 2023, and possibly within the positive side of normal," the meteorological agency stated.

The most recent forecast indicates that Mumbai and its suburbs will likely have moderate to severe rain on Saturday, with isolated locations perhaps experiencing extremely high rainfall. Mumbai had moderate precipitation, according to officials, throughout a 12-hour period ending at 8 p.m. on Friday. However, compared to the metropolis, the intensity of the downpours was higher in the suburbs.

According to the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi received 26.9 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. The death of an autorickshaw driver who was injured after falling into a ditch owing to waterlogging was reported in Delhi on Friday. Ajit Sharma, 51, of Nand Nagri died after falling into a ditch on a flooded road in northeastern Delhi's Harsh Vihar, according to a PTI story that cited police.

IMD has predicted an average monsoon rainfall over the country in July with exceptions to parts of northeast and northwest India. The weather department also predicted below-normal rainfall over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.