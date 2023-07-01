Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: 26 dead after bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

    A bus travelling from Yavatmal to Pune caught fire near Sindkhedraja, resulting in the loss of 26 lives. The bus driver, who survived the fire, said that the accident happened because of a tire burst following which the vehicle collided with a pole and caught fire.

    Maharashtra bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    In a tragic incident near Sindkhedraja in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra, a bus en route from Yavatmal to Pune caught fire past midnight, resulting in the unfortunate loss of at least 26 lives. During the early hours of Saturday, at around 2 am, the bus overturned after colliding with a pole on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana district. The bus subsequently caught fire, leading to the loss of 26 lives.

    The authorities swiftly responded to the incident, with the injured individuals being transported to Buldhana Civil Hospital for medical attention. Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni shared additional details about the incident, stating that a total of 33 people were aboard the ill-fated bus at the time of the accident. Tragically, 26 bodies have been recovered from the scene, while the remaining passengers, numbering between 6 to 8 individuals, sustained injuries. 

    Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to a tire burst, causing the bus to veer off its path and collide with a pole before erupting in flames. The driver survived the incident and provided this information to the authorities. 

    A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to ascertain the precise cause of the tragedy. Officials said that the immediate focus is on identifying the victims and facilitating the process of handing over their bodies to their respective family members. 

    Expressing deep sorrow over the accident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased victim. 

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Jeopardising safety DGCA warns airlines against allowing unauthorised entry to cockpit snt

    'Jeopardising safety': DGCA warns airlines against allowing unauthorised entry to cockpit

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    Wear decent clothes UP's Khatu Shyam becomes 4th temple to issue dress code for devotees snt

    'Wear decent clothes': UP's Khatu Shyam becomes 4th temple to issue dress code for devotees

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    BREAKING PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine and armed mutiny in Russia on phone call snt

    PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine war, Wagner munity over telephone call

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices on July 1 Check current fuel rates in major cities here gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 1: Check current fuel rates in major cities here

    Here are 7 health benefits of having chamomile tea ADC

    Here are 7 health benefits of having chamomile tea

    Bananas to Oats: 5 Super foods to combat morning fatigue ATG EAI

    Bananas to Oats: 5 Super foods to combat morning fatigue

    Daily Horoscope for July 1 2023 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 1, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for July 1 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon