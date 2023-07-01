Maharashtra: 26 dead after bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

A bus travelling from Yavatmal to Pune caught fire near Sindkhedraja, resulting in the loss of 26 lives. The bus driver, who survived the fire, said that the accident happened because of a tire burst following which the vehicle collided with a pole and caught fire.

In a tragic incident near Sindkhedraja in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra, a bus en route from Yavatmal to Pune caught fire past midnight, resulting in the unfortunate loss of at least 26 lives. During the early hours of Saturday, at around 2 am, the bus overturned after colliding with a pole on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana district. The bus subsequently caught fire, leading to the loss of 26 lives.

The authorities swiftly responded to the incident, with the injured individuals being transported to Buldhana Civil Hospital for medical attention. Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni shared additional details about the incident, stating that a total of 33 people were aboard the ill-fated bus at the time of the accident. Tragically, 26 bodies have been recovered from the scene, while the remaining passengers, numbering between 6 to 8 individuals, sustained injuries.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to a tire burst, causing the bus to veer off its path and collide with a pole before erupting in flames. The driver survived the incident and provided this information to the authorities.

A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to ascertain the precise cause of the tragedy. Officials said that the immediate focus is on identifying the victims and facilitating the process of handing over their bodies to their respective family members.

Expressing deep sorrow over the accident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased victim.

From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft