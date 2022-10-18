Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD forecasts cyclone over Bay of Bengal this weekend; issues alert

    On Saturday, the IMD had dismissed as 'rumours' some reports based on a US weather forecast model that a 'super cyclone' could hit India's eastern coast, and stressed that it has not issued any such advisory.

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an alert for a possible cyclone that could develop early next week over the Bay of Bengal.

    A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining the east central Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours, it said.

    "It is likely to move west-northwestward and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB (Bay of Bengal) subsequently," it added.

    IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path.

    The Odisha government cancelled the leaves of its employees from October 23 to October 25 in view of the forecast. The state has also put its coastal districts on alert.

    On Saturday, the IMD had dismissed as 'rumours' some reports based on a US weather forecast model that a 'super cyclone' could hit India's eastern coast, and stressed that it has not issued any such advisory.

    The rumours about the 'super cyclone' emerged after a PhD scholar from Saskatchewan University in Canada made a forecast that such a weather anomaly could hit the Indian coast. He even named the 'super cyclone' as Sitrang.

    "It is too early to comment on its path and intensity. We are monitoring," said the official.

