    Kerala: Health Minister vows crackdown on unauthorised antibiotics sales in the state

    The Health Minister also stated that strict action will be taken against the medical stores and pharmacies that provide antibiotics without the prescription of the doctor. Health Minister Veena George said that the Drug Control Department is starting inspections under the name of Operation Amrit in the state to prevent excessive use of antibiotics in the state.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said that the Drug Control Department is starting inspections under the name of Operation Amrit in the state to prevent excessive use of antibiotics. The public can also report any pharmacies selling antibiotics without a prescription. The minister also stated that strict action will be taken against the medical stores and pharmacies that provide antibiotics without the prescription of the doctor.

    A special squad appointed by the Drugs Controller will also be part of this operation. The pharmacies must keep accurate records of anti-biotics sales. The posters ' Antibiotics not sold without doctor's prescription' should be displayed in the establishments. 

    The Department of Health is working hard to end over-the-counter use of Antibiotics by this year. The health department warned that people should not buy antibiotics unnecessarily on their own. The regular use of antibiotics can lead to infections with antibiotic-resistant bacteria and leads to various serious health issues. If the current situation continues, it is estimated that by 2050, one crore people will die due to antimicrobial resistance.

    The health minister has requested to cooperate with everyone for this initiative as buying and taking antibiotics without a doctor's prescription in the wrong order is dangerous for one life.

