Telangana CM Revanth Reddy challenged KCR, vowing to strip him of his Leader of Opposition post. He cited past electoral victories and criticized the Centre for delaying a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram Project, which his government requested.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), saying he would strip him of the Leader of Opposition post in the coming days, while addressing a public meeting in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday.

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Speaking at the gathering, Revanth Reddy said he had already defeated KCR in multiple electoral contests and asserted that the trend would continue in future elections. "KCR, I will change my name if I don't strip your Leader of Opposition post. I have defeated you in the 2023 assembly polls, I have given you zero in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I have also defeated you in sarpanch and municipal elections," the Chief Minister said. Revanth Reddy added that the upcoming elections would determine whether he or KCR retained political dominance in Telangana, reiterating his confidence in the Congress party's performance. "I have built a tomb for you in Jubilee Hills and Cantonment by polls. This is my challenge that in the coming days, Congress leaders will host the flag on your tomb. This is my challenge. KCR will see, if it's you or me in the upcoming elections," he added.

CBI Probe on Kaleshwaram Project Delayed

Regarding CBI probe on the Kaleshwaram Project, Reddy said that the Telangana government had requested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project after consultations with opposition leaders, but alleged that the Centre has not initiated the investigation even after nine months. The Chief Minister said the decision to hand over the case to the CBI was taken after detailed discussions. "After holding a detailed discussion and even giving a chance to opposition leaders, a decision was taken to hand over the investigation to the CBI. We requested to punish all the culprits who are responsible. It's nearly 9 months, but the central govt did not take up the CBI investigation till now," Reddy said.

He further claimed that earlier G. Kishan Reddy had stated that the state government could not conduct the investigation on its own and had suggested that the case be handed over to the CBI, assuring action within 48 hours against K. Chandrashekar Rao and T. Harish Rao. "Earlier, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said you (state) can't carry the investigation, it is not up to you (state) but if you hand over the case to CBI, we will arrest KCR and Harish Rao in less than 48 hours and put them behind bars. It has been 9 months now since we requested a CBI probe," he said.

Revanth Reddy added that the state government has recently written again to the Centre seeking immediate initiation of the investigation. "Recently, we have written a letter to immediately take up the investigation," he added.

Reddy Alleges BRS Seeking BJP Protection

Earlier, Reddy also stated that his government is committed to repairing the Kaleshwaram project and ensuring accountability for alleged irregularities, while targeting BRS leader T. Harish Rao over his recent visit to Delhi. Reddy said, "Our government has resolved to repair the Kaleshwaram project. We scheduled today's meeting with officials and technical experts a month ago. Knowing that the truth would come out today, they (BRS) intentionally scheduled a political meeting on the same day. Even so, we granted them permission."

He further alleged that Harish Rao sought political protection. "Knowing that an inquiry into Kaleshwaram would be ordered, Harish ran to Delhi to fall at the feet of BJP leaders. If they think they can use the BJP as a shield to escape corruption cases, the State Government will not sit back and watch. We will move forward with the necessary action plans," he said.

Reddy also raised concerns over the lack of response from central agencies. (ANI)