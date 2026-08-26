Following the death of student Rishikesh Kumar, an IIT Delhi peer has demanded an impartial investigation, alleging that some protesters are pushing political agendas. The institute has formed an external committee to probe the circumstances.

An IIT Delhi student, Priyank Rajput, on Wednesday demanded an impartial investigation into the death of 31-year-old student Rishikesh Kumar, who died after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) on August 22. Rajput said students had been staging a protest seeking an investigation into the reasons behind Kumar's death. Speaking to ANI, Rajput said, "... We wanted an impartial investigation into the reasons behind his suicide. Students had been staging a protest regarding this... He was very actively involved in student activities... He was passionate about poetry and anchoring."

Student Alleges Political Agenda

"He had a very active personality... The Director has already constituted a committee for this. However, the issue is that some people with leftist ideologies aren't satisfied with the committee or any decision taken because they want to further their own agendas. They want to drag this beautiful campus into politics," he further said.

Kumar died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex at IIT Delhi. Police have said that no suicide note was recovered and that the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

IIT Delhi Responds to Incident

A day earlier, IIT Delhi expressed deep sorrow over the death of MSc student Rishikesh Kumar and announced that an external inquiry committee will investigate the circumstances leading to the incident. In a press release, the institute said it was also extending financial support to Kumar's family through contributions from faculty, students and staff.

Institute Details Student's History

The institute said Kumar joined IIT Delhi in July 2025 and was residing in a campus hostel. It added that following concerns raised by fellow students after Holi festivities earlier this year, he was referred to the IIT Delhi Hospital through the institute ambulance and was provided support by the institute psychiatrist. The institute said Kumar's family later decided to take him to a specialised hospital, where he underwent around one month of inpatient treatment before being discharged. It added that his request for withdrawal from the second semester (January-May 2026) was approved by the institute.

IIT Delhi said Kumar's health records were reviewed in July 2026 and medical advice was provided for him to remain under parental supervision. The institute added that he received counselling and treatment support from the institute counsellor and doctor in July and August 2026. The institute said his request for withdrawal from the third semester (July-November 2026) was also approved.

External Committee to Investigate

IIT Delhi said the external inquiry committee will be given the mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and suggest measures to strengthen student support systems. It also proposed appointing an external ombudsperson to address unresolved student grievances. The institute further invited students to share their suggestions and concerns to help improve campus systems and create a safer and more supportive environment. (ANI)