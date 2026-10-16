IIT (BHU)'s CIIE and STPI will host a conclave on AI for Healthcare and Assistive Technologies in Varanasi. It aims to bring experts together to discuss AI's role in healthcare challenges and developing accessible, inclusive assistive technologies.

The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at IIT (BHU), Varanasi, in collaboration with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), will organise a conclave on AI for Healthcare and Assistive Technologies on Saturday. The event will be held at the CIIE E-Hall on the IIT (BHU) campus under the coordination of Prof MK Meshram, coordinator, CIIE.

Distinguished Speakers and Event Aims

The conclave aims to bring together policymakers, academicians, healthcare professionals, industry representatives, technology experts and startup founders to deliberate on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in addressing critical healthcare challenges and developing affordable, accessible and inclusive assistive technologies, said a release. The speakers scheduled to address the conclave include Mallika Tiwari, professor, Department of Oncology, Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU; Sumit Mahajan, CEO, Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission, Department of IT and Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Prof SN Sankhwar, director, IMS, BHU; Prof Amit Patra, director, IIT (BHU); Arvind Kumar, director general, STPI; KK Singh, joint secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India; and S Krishnan, secretary, MeitY.

Panel Discussion on Empowering Citizens

A key highlight of the conclave will be a panel discussion on Empowering Citizens through AI: Health, Inclusion and Well-being. The discussion will explore opportunities and challenges in deploying AI in healthcare, improving access to essential health services, and promoting inclusive technologies to enhance the quality of life of persons with disabilities and other underserved communities.

Fostering Innovation and Collaboration

The initiative seeks to encourage researchers, innovators, students and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop practical, scalable and impactful solutions in healthcare and assistive technology. It will also provide a platform for dialogue on strengthening collaboration among research institutions, government agencies, industry and startups to advance AI-driven healthcare innovation. (ANI)