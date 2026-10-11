Ranchi Police has finalised comprehensive security for Navratri, deploying over 1,000 additional personnel. The plan focuses on women's safety, traffic management, and fire safety, with pandals set to open for devotees from October 14.

Comprehensive Security in Ranchi for Navratri

As the city gears up for the grand celebrations of Navratri, Ranchi Police has finalised comprehensive security arrangements for the upcoming festivities. Major puja pandals across the district are set to open their gates to devotees starting October 14.

As part of the detailed security and safety plan for the festive season, authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations. To strengthen on-ground presence, over 1,000 additional security personnel from outside the district have been deployed to support local police units.

Special focus has been placed on women's safety, with dedicated deployment of female police personnel to assist women and families visiting the pandals. To manage large crowds, traffic planning has been coordinated closely with local puja committees to ensure smooth movement and prevent congestion around major fairgrounds.

On the fire safety front, following a comprehensive review with the Fire Department, portable fire tenders provided by the Chief Minister will be stationed at key strategic locations to enable a swift response to any emergency.

Addressing the security preparations, SSP Rakesh Ranjan stated, "The Ranchi Police is making continuous efforts to ensure that the residents of Ranchi district face no inconvenience—whether regarding traffic or while visiting the fair. We have been holding regular meetings with various Puja committees for nearly a month and a half, paying attention to even the smallest details. Adequate police personnel have been deployed; over a thousand additional personnel from outside the district will be stationed here for your security."

Highlighting emergency readiness and fire safety measures, the district police chief noted that portable fire tenders are being strategically positioned at critical crowd junctures. "The Chief Minister had provided numerous portable fire tenders. We have conducted a thorough review with the Fire Department, and these portable fire tenders will be stationed at key locations to handle any untoward situation," SSP Ranjan added.

Festival Significance and Leaders' Greetings

Sharadiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the historic Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in the Tulsipur area of Balrampur this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Navratri, wishing happiness, peace, prosperity and good health, while devotees across the country visited temples to offer prayers on the first day of Shardiya Navratri.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the great festival of Navratri dedicated to the practice of divine power. May the grace of Mother Jagadamba bring happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health to everyone's life, strengthening the resolve for national unity and progress.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Navratri and wished them happiness, prosperity, and renewed energy. He said that the worship of the nine forms of the Goddess teaches people the values of strength, restraint and service. (ANI)