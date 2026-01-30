MP CM Mohan Yadav praised the IFS at a Forestry Conference, crediting them for making the state a leader in wildlife conservation. He highlighted MP's status as a tiger and cheetah state and announced new conservation efforts for various species.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Meet-2026 and Forestry Conference held at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management in Bhopal on Friday. CM Yadav noted that the forest department, with the dedicated efforts of Indian Forest Service officers, played a crucial role in protecting and conserving wildlife across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MP Hailed as a Premier Wildlife State

"Today, I participated in the Forestry Conference and the IFS meet, and I extend my greetings to all the IFS officers, whose efforts the Madhya Pradesh forest department is among the good departments across the nation. Thanks to the IFS's efforts, the Forest Department has played a significant role in protecting all types of wildlife, including the Cheetah project. Madhya Pradesh is a tiger state, cheetah state, vulture state, alligator state and home to several other wildlife creatures," CM Yadav told reporters.

New Conservation and Employment Initiatives

He further stressed that two new tiger reserves had been established in the state in the past two years, adding that wild buffaloes would also be brought from Assam very soon. "I hope this era of our rich wildlife heritage will continue further. Crocodiles were released into the Narmada River, and alligators will be released into the Chambal River in the coming days. Our government is working to protect and conserve tortoises in the state. We are also working to create employment opportunities for many people through forest tourism. We are making efforts to financially empower the villagers living in forest areas," the CM said.

Success in Elephant Management

Additionally, the Chief Minister noted that, in addition to tigers, Madhya Pradesh has become a permanent home to elephants. "I am happy to share that with the help of the forest department team, various types of training are being held about elephants, and in comparison to the past few years, fewer than 10 percent incidents related to elephants have been reported. Efforts will be continued to control it further," he added. (ANI)