At an RSS centenary event, chief Mohan Bhagwat called for Hindu unity, pledging support for Hindus in Bangladesh facing violence. He stated that if they fight for their rights, they will receive global Hindu support.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has issued a strong call for unity among Hindus, particularly highlighting the plight of around 1.25 crore (12.5 million) Hindus living in neighbouring Bangladesh, where recent political instability and rising violence against minorities have heightened concerns within Indian nationalist circles.

Bhagwat’s statement was made during a lecture at the ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ series in Mumbai, marking the RSS’s centenary celebrations.

Addressing a large gathering on the second day of the event, Bhagwat said that if the Hindu population in Bangladesh decides to stay and fight for their rights, they will receive support from Hindus across the world.

His remarks came amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and increasing incidences of mob violence and targeted attacks on Hindu citizens, including businessmen, students and labourers.

Bhagwat also used the platform to comment on various domestic challenges facing India, including shifting population dynamics and concerns over birth rates and illegal immigration, which he said had not been adequately addressed by past governments but were now being taken seriously. He asserted that India cannot be weakened and that efforts to break the nation would ultimately fail.

At the centenary lecture series, which celebrates the RSS’s century-long journey since its founding in 1925, Bhagwat expanded on the organisation’s ethos, stating that the RSS does not seek power or act as a pressure group but aims to unite society.

He also addressed questions about the organisation’s funding, explaining that the RSS relies on contributions from its workers rather than corporate or institutional sources.

His speech touched on broader themes of social unity and identity, asserting inclusivity across castes and emphasising that anyone, regardless of caste background, can rise within the RSS. He also discussed the group’s approach to challenges in communities with Muslim majorities, noting that the Sangh avoids confrontation and focuses on reducing conflict through resilience and restraint.

Bhagwat’s comments have sparked conversation both in India and abroad about the role of Hindu unity in a regional context, the safety of minority communities in neighbouring countries, and the RSS’s vision for the future.

Supporters view his remarks as a call for solidarity and strength, particularly for displaced or vulnerable communities. Critics, however, caution that such rhetoric could have political and diplomatic implications, especially given the delicate situation in Bangladesh and broader South Asian regional dynamics.