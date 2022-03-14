Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ideology of cowardice': RSS 'community report' faces Opposition ire

    Opposition leaders have lashed out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over a report tabled at a meeting in Ahmedabad which claimed that elaborate plans were being made by a particular community to enter government machinery.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    Putting forth his views on micro-blogging site Twitter, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi said, "RSS ideology is based on cowardice and lies. It has an extremist ideology that wants a theocratic state but pretends to be a cultural organisation. There are no elaborate plans to enter government machinery. Muslims are highly underrepresented in government posts."

    Owaisi's remarks come a day after media reports emerged about the RSS report that claimed that growing religious fanaticism. 

    The annual report of the RSS highlighted that the brutal murders of activists of Hindu organizations in Kerala and Karnataka were an instance of religious fanaticism. 

    Under the guise of the Constitution and religious freedom, there is increased communal hysteria and violation of social discipline, and violence is being instigated over meagre reasons.

    Commenting on the RSS report, the Left Front claimed there is a grand narrative to rewrite Indian history. 

    Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury said there is a grand narrative to rewrite Indian history. 

    "The study of India's rich syncretic philosophical traditions to be reduced to the study of Hindu theology. Indian history, it's evolution through cultural confluences to be straight-jacketed in the study of Hindu mythology," he said.

    Yechury further said that there is a project to undermine the constitutional foundations of the Republic of India. 

    Every citizen can value and preserve the rich heritage of the country's composite culture through Article 51A(f), he said, adding that there is a need to redouble resolve to safeguard the Constitution.

