ICGS Samudra Pratap, the first of two Pollution Control Vessels built by Goa Shipyard, was commissioned by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. The ship boosts India's maritime capabilities and 'Atmanirbharat' mission in shipbuilding and security.

The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samudra Pratap, the first of two Pollution Control Vessels (PCVs) built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), was commissioned today by Rajnath Singh, Raksha Mantri, Government of India, in the presence of Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS, Defence Secretary and Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, and senior dignitaries from the Central and State Governments, the release said.

The commissioning marks a significant step forward in India's pursuit of Atmanirbharat in shipbuilding and maritime capability development. According to the release, Samudra Pratap, meaning "Majesty of the Seas," reflects the Indian Coast Guard's resolve to ensure safe, secure, and clean seas while safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.

A Leap in Indigenous Shipbuilding

The ship represents a major advancement in indigenous ship design and construction. ICGS Samudra Pratap has been conceived, designed, and built entirely in India, with over 60 per cent indigenous content. Measuring 114.5 meters in length and 16.5 meters in beam, the ship can achieve speeds exceeding 22 knots and is equipped with advanced automation and computerised control systems, underscoring India's growing capability in complex shipbuilding.

Displacing approximately 4,200 tons, the ship is powered by two 7,500 kW diesel engines, driving indigenously developed Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPPs) and gearboxes, offering superior manoeuvrability and a 6,000 nautical mile endurance.

State-of-the-Art Features and Capabilities

Pollution Control and Fire-Fighting

The vessel's primary role is pollution response at sea, supported by state-of-the-art systems, including side-sweeping arms, floating booms, high-capacity skimmers, portable barges, and a pollution-control laboratory. The ship is also fitted with an External Fire Fighting System (Fi-Fi Class 1).

Advanced Automation and Armament

It integrates advanced systems, including Dynamic Positioning (DP), Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and Automated Power Management System (APMS), to enhance automation and mission efficiency.

Its armament includes a 30 mm CRN-91 gun and two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote-Controlled Guns (SRCG), supported by modern fire-control systems.

Operational Base and Crew

Based at Kochi under the operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (West), through Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala & Mahe), the ship will undertake pollution response, maritime surveillance, and other charter of duties to safeguard India's maritime interests.

Commanded by Deputy Inspector General Ashok Kumar Bhama, the ship has a complement of 14 officers and 115 personnel. The complement includes the maiden appointment of two women Officers, who will be performing duties shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts.

Enhancing Maritime Strength and Vision

The addition of ICGS Samudra Pratap will significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard's operational capability in pollution control, fire-fighting, maritime safety, and environmental protection. It will also strengthen the Service's ability to conduct extended surveillance and response missions across India's vast maritime zones.

As the largest and most advanced Pollution Control Vessel built in India, ICGS Samudra Pratap stands as a testament to the nation's shipbuilding excellence and long-term vision for a cleaner, safer, and self-reliant maritime future. (ANI)

