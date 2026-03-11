Telangana's Civil Supplies Dept seized 100 domestic and 25 small LPG cylinders in a major crackdown on illegal diversion. Raids in Hyderabad, Hanmakonda, and Warangal recovered property worth Rs 2.36 lakh, with FIRs filed against offenders.

The Enforcement wing of CAF & Civil Supplies Department is conducting widespread search and seizure operations to crack down on the illegal commercial diversion and pilferage of domestic LPG cylinders, an official statement said.

Details of the Crackdown

During coordinated raids on March 9, 2026, across Hanmakonda, Warangal, and Karmanghat, officials seized 22 domestic cylinders, 25 small cylinders, and multiple gas refilling units from various proprietors, amounting to Rs. 64,468 in seized property.

These efforts follow a major interception on February 14, 2026, in Bonguluru, Ibrahimpatnam, where authorities apprehended an offender and seized an additional 78 domestic cylinders along with a transport vehicle, valued at Rs. 1,71,600.

In total, these enforcement operations have recovered 100 domestic LPG cylinders and 25 small cylinders with a combined value of Rs 2,36,068, resulting in 6-A reports filed before the Collector (CS) and corresponding FIRs registered or under process for all offenders.

Appeal to the Public

"We kindly request the public not to do overbooking of LPG cylinders. Citizens can report any ongoing issues regarding LPG cylinders, illegal commercial use, or other civil supplies matters by contacting the toll-free number 1967," Civil supplies official said.

Government Policy on LPG Supply

Meanwhile, Centre said Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers.

Government said for non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. (ANI)