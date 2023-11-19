ICC World Cup final: BJP extends support to Team India, Congress quips 'True that'

This exchange between the political parties subtly segued into a broader context, touching upon the ongoing discourse surrounding the acronym 'INDIA,' representing the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties set to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As the spotlight shines on the 2023 World Cup final clash between India and Australia, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (November 19) seized the moment to convey their best wishes to Team India ahead of the highly anticipated match. "Come on Team India! We believe in you!" tweeted the BJP, extending their support to the national cricket team.

However, the Congress party decided grab the spotlight to echo support for the Opposition alliance, reposting the tweet with a rallying cry, "True that! JEETEGA INDIA!"

The naming of this coalition sparked contention earlier in the year, sparking debates over whether to refer to the nation as 'India' or 'Bharat.'

Controversy heightened when an invite for the G20 summit dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu featured the term 'President of Bharat,' fueling speculation about potential plans to rename India during a special session of Parliament. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant advocated for the use of 'Bharat' over 'India,' yet no official changes were enacted.

Despite attempts to challenge the use of the acronym 'INDIA' by the Opposition alliance, both the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India opted against intervening, underscoring their lack of authority to regulate such political alliances.

This episode subtly intertwined cricket well-wishes with the larger political discourse, reflecting the complex tapestry of contemporary Indian politics.