ICAR's Agricultural Education Division held a meeting to review course development for the iGOT Karmayogi platform. DARE Secretary ML Jat directed institutes to upload quality courses and ensure employees undertake regular learning on the platform.

The Agricultural Education Division of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Wednesday organised an online review meeting to assess the development and digitisation of domain-specific courses for the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) Karmayogi platform.

ICAR DG Emphasises Quality and Timelines

The meeting was chaired by ML Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General, ICAR. According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the meeting was organised to review the progress of domain-specific course development by ICAR Institutes and to ensure their timely uploading on the iGOT Karmayogi platform in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

Addressing the meeting, ML Jat directed all ICAR Institutes to develop and upload high-quality domain-specific courses after undertaking proper internal review and ensuring adherence to the prescribed guidelines. He emphasised the importance of completing the assigned work within the stipulated timelines and strengthening regular learning through the iGOT Karmayogi platform. Jat also emphasised that all ICAR employees should undertake at least two hours of learning regularly on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. He called upon all ICAR Institutes to ensure active participation and timely completion of the assigned learning hours and course-uploading targets.

Strengthening Performance under Mission Karmayogi

In his opening remarks, Yashpal Singh Malik, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education), ICAR, highlighted the need for timely action by all ICAR Institutes to strengthen ICAR's performance under Mission Karmayogi. He stressed the importance of active participation of all Institutes in improving ICAR's national-level ranking under the Mission Karmayogi framework.

Expert Guidance on Course Digitisation

During the meeting, Ashwin, an expert from Karmayogi Bharat, briefed the participants on the process of content development and digitisation of courses. He also provided information on empanelled agencies available for course development and shared technical inputs to facilitate the creation and uploading of quality domain-specific learning content.

Meeting Concludes with Clear Mandates

The meeting concluded with directions for expediting course development and digitisation, ensuring quality through internal review, completing assigned learning hours and uploading domain-specific courses within the stipulated timelines. Active participation of all ICAR Institutes was emphasised for strengthening capacity building and learning under Mission Karmayogi. (ANI)