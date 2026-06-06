Global aviation leaders are in Rio de Janeiro for the 82nd IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit, hosted by LATAM Airlines. The event marks a return to South America after 27 years, focusing on Brazil's growing aviation sector and potential.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that leaders of the global aviation industry are gathering in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the 82nd IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit (WATS) till Monday.

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According to an official release, the last AGM to be held in South America was in 1999, also in Rio de Janeiro. This marked the formal introduction of the World Air Transport Summit format, recognising the IATA AGM as the leading industry platform for high-level debate on critical issues surrounding aviation. LATAM Airlines Group is the host airline of the event, in which some 1,500 industry leaders, government officials, and media are expected to participate.

Focus on Brazil's Aviation Sector

"We are thrilled to meet in South America after 27 years. Over the past decades, the entire region has made significant investments in aviation infrastructure, positioning the continent to benefit economically and socially from air connectivity. Brazil's rapidly modernising aviation sector already supports 2.1% of the country's GDP. With rich tourism resources, enormous SAF production potential, and growing exports, the potential to further strengthen Brazil's air connectivity is a winning proposition for people, jobs, trade, and the wider economy. We'll highlight policies and changes needed to turn Brazil's potential into reality as part of a program addressing aviation's most pressing global issues," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

Brazil continues to consolidate its leadership in South America, reaching nine million international visitors in 2025. According to IATA's Value of Aviation report (pdf), the country's aviation sector (airlines, airport operators and onsite businesses, air navigation service providers, and manufacturers) employs 246,800 people and generates USD 10.3 billion of economic output or 0.5% of total GDP. Taking into account the wider aviation value chain, including employee spending and tourism activities, the total number of jobs supported reached 1.9 million with a GDP contribution of USD 46.4 billion, equivalent to 2.1%.

Aviation demand in South America's largest aviation market remains strong. In 2025, Brazil recorded an 11.5% year-on-year growth in total passenger demand, with both domestic and international markets surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Domestic traffic exceeded 100 million passengers for the first time, while international demand grew by 17% as compared to 2024, gaining 20.4 percentage points on 2019 pre-pandemic levels, the release highlighted.

Host Airline Welcomes Global Aviation Community

"As the host airline of the 82nd IATA Annual General Meeting, LATAM Airlines Group is honored to welcome members of the global aviation community to Brazil. In Brazil, they will see an aviation market that is contributing significantly to the country's economic development. LATAM Airlines Group is proud to be a key player in that progress which is changing people's lives for the better. The event is a great opportunity to inspire the conditions to make aviation in Brazil and across South America an even greater catalyst for growth and development," said Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group. (ANI)