Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe recently banned junk food in school premises. A young schoolboy asked him for vada pav, and the IAS officer gave him a very sweet piece of advice. This cute interaction is now going viral on social media.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe is well-known for his strict and honest working style. A new video of him is currently going viral on Instagram. In the video, a schoolboy asks him to bring back vada pav in schools. The IAS officer gives the kid a heartwarming but firm piece of health advice.

What is the recent ban?

Tukaram Mundhe and his FDA team recently enforced a strict rule across the state. They banned deep-fried junk foods like vada pav, samosa, and burgers inside school canteens. They also banned these items within a 50-meter radius of school premises. The department took this step to promote student health.

What did the boy ask?

A young boy walked up to him with a cute demand. The boy complained that schools have banned vada pav, but he and his friends really want to eat it again. Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe smiled at this. He explained the dangers of junk food to the boy in very simple words. He told the kid that our lives will not stop if we skip eating vada pav. He added that eating good nutritious food will help him grow stronger.

Advice for students!

The officer advised the student to stay away from deep-fried snacks. He explained that these snacks lack essential nutrients. He told the students to eat food rich in proteins instead.

Health over taste!

The boy then asked about Chinese street food. Mundhe warned him about the harmful artificial colors and chemicals used in it. He urged the students to choose health over taste. This video interaction quickly went viral on social media platforms. Many people praised the IAS officer for his patience and educational approach with the child.

What are Mundhe's strict orders?

Tukaram Mundhe has issued clear directives. He banned the sale, advertisement, and distribution of vada pav, samosa, and other high-fat foods in school canteens and within 50 meters of schools. The FDA is strictly enforcing the central FSSAI rules under the Food Safety and Standards Act. They have banned junk foods like pizzas, chips, and sodas to fight childhood obesity.

License cancellation for rule breakers!

This rule applies to all educational boards and school types across Maharashtra. The FDA will suspend or cancel licenses if anyone breaks this rule. Violators will also face legal action. Mundhe clearly stated that school principals and management boards must enforce these rules. They must also report any outside vendors operating within 50 meters to the FDA.