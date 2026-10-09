Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav flagged off four BLS ambulances supported by IOCL and virtually inaugurated an Apple Cider Vinegar processing unit. The initiatives aim to strengthen emergency healthcare and create sustainable livelihoods in the state.

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday flagged off four Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances and virtually inaugurated an Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) processing unit at Thanamir in Kiphire district, emphasising the need to strengthen emergency healthcare and create sustainable livelihood opportunities in the state.

The programme was organised by the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) at the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre in Dimapur.

The four ambulances, supported through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), were allotted to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Dimapur; Primary Health Centre (PHC), Chumukedima; CHC Niuland; and CHC Dhansiripar.

'Protecting Lives and Creating Livelihoods'

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said the two initiatives, though different in nature, shared a common objective of improving people's quality of life and promoting inclusive development.

Congratulating IDAN, IOCL, the concerned departments and other stakeholders, the Governor said the initiatives represented two important dimensions of development — protecting lives and creating livelihoods.

Strengthening Emergency Healthcare

Appreciating IOCL for supporting emergency healthcare in Nagaland, Yadav said the state's mountainous terrain, dispersed settlements and long distances between villages and healthcare institutions often posed challenges in accessing timely medical care.

He described an ambulance as a critical link between a patient and a healthcare facility, adding that properly equipped BLS ambulances would strengthen emergency response and facilitate the safe and timely transportation of patients, particularly from remote areas and peripheral health centres to higher medical facilities.

Highlighting the importance of corporate social responsibility, the Governor expressed hope that the initiative would encourage other public and private sector organisations to complement government efforts through interventions with measurable social impact.

He emphasised that development must reach the last mile, asserting that distance and geography should not become permanent barriers to opportunities in Nagaland.

Boosting Agricultural Value Chain

On the virtual inauguration of the ACV processing unit at Thanamir, Kiphire, Yadav said the state had considerable agricultural and horticultural potential but needed greater emphasis on value addition through processing, packaging, branding and market development.

He said the facility would help farmers move beyond selling raw produce and benefit from the wider value chain.

The Governor also highlighted the agricultural, horticultural and human potential of Eastern Nagaland, noting that geographical and connectivity challenges had affected the pace at which these resources were translated into economic opportunities.

He stressed the need to strengthen infrastructure, skills, technology, financial support and market linkages to create sustainable livelihoods in the region.

Yadav said farmers should have opportunities to participate in processing, branding and marketing instead of remaining confined to the production of raw materials.

Such an approach, he said, would help improve farm incomes and encourage young people to consider agriculture and horticulture as viable enterprises and sources of employment.

He also underscored the need for an integrated ecosystem comprising storage, processing facilities, quality standards, packaging, branding, logistics, finance and reliable market access to expand the benefits of agricultural value addition.

Drawing a connection between the two initiatives, the Governor said the ambulances addressed the fundamental need to protect and preserve life, while the processing unit focused on creating sustainable livelihoods and economic opportunities.

Earlier, IOCL Executive Director and State Head Nitin Bhatnagar delivered a short address, while Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of IDAN, delivered a special address.

The programme also featured presentations on IOCL projects for 2026 and the ACV processing unit, the handover of assets by IOCL, and the ceremonial handover of allotted rooms at the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre. (ANI)