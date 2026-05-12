Genpact employees in Hyderabad have alleged gender discrimination, workplace harassment and excessive work pressure by a senior manager. They claim complaints raised through the company's internal HR forum have remained unresolved for more than three weeks.

Employees at global professional services firm Genpact's Hafeezpet branch (Hyderabad) have alleged gender discrimination, workplace harassment and excessive work pressure by a senior manager. They claim that complaints raised through the company's internal Human Resources (HR) channels have remained unresolved for more than three weeks. The allegations have drawn attention on LinkedIn, where users have shared concerns about workplace conditions and the company's response. The employees are seeking action against the manager, identified in the complaints as Xavier Francis.

However, the allegations have not been independently verified, and no findings from an internal investigation have been made public.

What Are The Allegations Against The Genpact Manager?

According to alleged complaints shared on social media and internal forums, employees have raised several concerns about the manager's conduct. These include alleged gender-based discrimination, disregard for women's menstrual health concerns, demands for excessive working hours and threats related to performance and employment.

The employees claim that the issues were reported through Genpact's official HR forum. They also allege that several team members who experienced similar problems supported the complaints.

Despite these concerns, the complainants say no action has been taken against the manager even after more than three weeks. They have described the alleged behaviour as a violation of workplace policies and professional standards.

The claims have raised questions about how companies handle complaints involving senior employees and whether internal grievance mechanisms provide sufficient protection to workers who report misconduct.

LinkedIn Post Questions Company's Response

In a LinkedIn post, Rohit Kotana, who identifies himself as an MBA in supply chain management, drew attention to a video showing employees raising their concerns with HR.

Kotana questioned why the company had allegedly failed to act despite the complaints being raised through official channels. He also called for accountability over the alleged treatment of employees and the concerns surrounding women's well-being at work.

The post questioned whether the company's response was providing adequate accountability and transparency. Employees have also alleged that management is protecting certain individuals rather than addressing the complaints.

The concerns have fuelled a wider discussion about workplace culture, managerial conduct and the responsibility of HR departments to investigate employee grievances fairly.

Genpact Yet To Publicly Address Specific Claims

As of the time of writing, Genpact has not publicly commented on the specific allegations involving Xavier Francis. The manager named in the complaints has also not publicly responded to the claims.

The allegations remain unverified, and it is unclear whether an internal inquiry has been initiated or what its findings, if any, might be.

This report is based on allegations shared by employees and on LinkedIn. The claims have not been independently verified.