Hyderabad Police have intensified 'Mission Chabutra' patrols, with a viral video showing officers chasing and detaining youths in Santosh Nagar. The crackdown has sparked online backlash, with netizens questioning its legality and raising concerns over personal freedom.

In an effort to crack down on late-night street loitering and preemptively curb potential anti-social activities, Hyderabad Police have ramped up their high-visibility ‘Mission Chabutra' patrols across vulnerable neighbourhoods.

In a video that went viral on social media, a group of Hyderabad Police personnel was seen patrolling on motorcycles, chasing and detaining youths who allegedly ran after spotting them in the Santosh Nagar area, as part of their constant surveillance and counselling sessions conducted to deter youngsters from engaging in unnecessary nocturnal hangouts and illegal activities.

‘Mission Chabutra’ was launched in 2015 by then South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana to curb crimes involving youngsters, discourage unnecessary late-night loitering and prevent potential anti-social activities.

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Hyderabad Police Personnel Late-Night Patrolling Goes Viral

Given the rising number of cases of youth gathering on street corners and outside residential areas late into the night, the intensified patrols are designed to maintain public order, protect local communities, and intercept criminal elements before illegal activities can take root.

In a viral video, a group of Hyderabad police personnel carried their batons in their hands and patrolled the Santosh Nagar area, which was identified as one of the key focus zones for the ongoing security drive. The police spotted several youths loitering late at night and questioned them about their presence.

Some attempted to flee when they saw police personnel approaching, while others were chased, detained, and questioned. Those found outside without a valid reason were counselled and later released with warnings.

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The patrolling often takes place at night rather than during the day or early evening hours, specifically targeting the post-midnight windows when unauthorized gatherings and midnight loitering are most prevalent across vulnerable neighborhoods.

The ‘Mission Chabutra’ was launched in Santosh Nagar in April this year, increasing police visibility and conducting spontaneous checks on groups lingering past midnight.

Hyderabad Police Face Backlash Over ‘Mission Chabutra’ Late-Night Crackdown

The viral video of Hyderabad Police chasing, detaining, and questioning the youths for loitering at midnight for an unwarranted reason has sparked criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens questioning the need to detain youngsters merely for being outside late at night.

Taking to their X handles, many users criticised the police action, questioning whether youngsters should be detained simply for being outside late at night. Others raised concerns about personal freedom and the need to distinguish harmless gatherings from actual criminal activity.

Another section of users further questioned whether late-night loitering alone justified police intervention, arguing that authorities should focus on preventing actual crimes rather than detaining youngsters without clear evidence of wrongdoing.

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Though Hyderabad Police’s ‘Mission Chabutra’ has become part of intense public debate, the criticism has raised questions about balancing public safety with personal freedom.

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