Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the IAF's role is not just combat but also humanitarian. He highlighted the changing nature of warfare, the IAF's expanded role as an aerospace power, and the government's focus on modernisation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Air Force's (IAF) role extends beyond combat operations and includes significant humanitarian responsibilities. While interacting with flight cadets and officers here, the Defence Minister highlighted the Air Force's contribution during crises. "The role of our Air Force is not limited merely to combat operations; it has a humanitarian dimension as well. The Indian Air Force consistently acts as a first responder, be it during the 2015 Nepal earthquake, the unfortunate floods in Kerala, Cyclones Fani and Amphan, or natural calamities in Uttarakhand, Jammu, and Ladakh. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, our Air Force delivered medical assistance to several friendly nations, thereby enhancing India's prestige and standing on the international stage," Singh said.

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Changing Nature of Warfare

The Defence Minister also spoke about the changing global security environment and the evolving nature of warfare. Referring to ongoing geopolitical challenges and emerging technologies, Singh said, "These are not ordinary times. It is a critical period because the current state of the global world order is no secret to anyone. You are well-aware with the crisis in West Asia, and your role within this shifting global order has evolved, just as the nature of warfare itself has changed. Modern-age warfare has now superseded traditional warfare. Cyber warfare, space warfare, the use of biological weapons, and a host of other state-of-the-art technologies are now in play."

He said that the IAF's responsibilities have expanded beyond conventional air operations. "In this context, the role of the Indian Air Force has expanded to that of a formidable aerospace power. The sky is no longer your only limit; your operational domain now extends beyond the sky into 'near-space.' You will be the officers of this new generation who will fly India's flag high in this expanded realm of warfare," Singh added.

Commitment to Modernisation

The Defence Minister further said that the government is committed to modernising the Air Force with advanced technology and platforms. Listing key acquisitions and indigenous programmes, Singh said, "Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, our government is working with a firm resolve to equip the Indian Air Force with modern platforms and technology. Over the past few years, we have successfully inducted assets such as the 4.5-generation multi-role Rafale fighter aircraft, heavy-lift Chinook helicopters, specialised helicopters, and S-400 air defence systems. The first squadron of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, is already operational."

He further stated that, "In the future, the Tejas, the MiG-2, and the 5th-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will become vital components of our air power. This will take some time. All these developments demonstrate that the Indian Air Force possesses versatile and lethal capabilities for every type of mission."

Human Element Remains Crucial

Defence Minister also stressed that while modern platforms are important, the people operating them remain the most crucial element of military strength. Referring to Operation Sindoor, Singh praised the professionalism of Air Force personnel and their use of advanced technology during operations. He said, "It is worth noting that technology platforms have their own limitations. The true power lies with the hands and the minds that operate these machines. During 'Operation Sindoor,' too, we witnessed our pilots, utilising state-of-the-art sensors and precision strike capabilities, successfully strike their targets with utmost professionalism, even in the darkness of the night. We have demonstrated our aerospace prowess to the entire world." (ANI)