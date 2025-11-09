The Indian Air Force marked its 93rd Anniversary with a breathtaking air show over the Brahmaputra in Guwahati. The event, attended by top dignitaries, showcased aircraft like Tejas and Rafale, and concluded with a Suryakiran aerobatic display.

As part of its 93rd Anniversary celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased a spectacular flying display over the majestic Brahmaputra River in Guwahati on Sunday, captivating thousands of spectators gathered along the riverbanks.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the event as the Chief Guest. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Surat Singh, along with senior officers of the IAF and the State Government, were also present.

A Dazzling Display of Aerial Prowess

This year's IAF anniversary theme - "Infallible, Impervious and Precise" ("acuuk, abhedy v sttiik") - was brought to life through a dazzling sequence of aerial manoeuvres, a release said.

An impressive lineup of fighter, transport, and helicopter aircraft flew past the Lachit Ghat, reflecting the IAF's operational range and strength.

The display featured the indigenous fighter jet Tejas, the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, C-295 transport aircraft, and Hawks, symbolising the IAF's pathway to national resilience.

The Harvard, Sukhoi-30, and Rafale aircraft thrilled the crowd with their breathtaking low-level aerobatic manoeuvres.

Grand Finale by Aerobatic Teams

The performance concluded with synchronised formations by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang helicopter display team, earning thunderous applause from the audience.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The air show left an indelible mark on the spectators, especially the youth of the Northeast, who were visibly inspired by the display of skill, courage, and discipline.

The seamless coordination by the men and women in blue instilled a deep sense of pride and motivation among the young audience, encouraging many to consider a career in the Indian Air Force and contribute to the nation's service.