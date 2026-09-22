The IAF expects to induct the indigenous LCA Mark 1A within two months, said Vice Chief Ashutosh Dixit. Initial engine supply constraints are resolved, and the jet is undergoing final testing with only a few technical points left to be proven.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Tuesday said that The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to begin the induction of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A within a month or two, as initial engine supply constraints have been resolved and the fighter jet is undergoing final testing.

Responding to a question regarding the delivery timeline and technical evaluation of the LCA Mark 1A, Air Marshal Dixit stated that the initial delay was primarily due to the supply of engines, which have now been received and integrated into the aircraft. "HAL has already clarified the matter, and I would like to add that, initially, the delay was on the engine side. We could not get enough engines. Now we have received the engines and have installed them on the aircraft," Air Marshal Dixit said.

He further noted that rigorous flight and systems trials are currently underway to validate the remaining technical parameters before the aircraft is formally handed over and inducted into the IAF's operational fleet. "We are currently conducting proper and thorough testing before the aircraft is officially inducted. There are only two or three technical points left to be proven, and I think within a month or two, we should be able to overcome those technical issues. Thereafter, the road will be clear for the aircraft to be inducted," the Vice Chief of Air Staff added.

Highlighting the importance of the advanced indigenous fighter for the IAF's operational readiness, he affirmed, "We are also eagerly awaiting the induction of the LCA Mark 1A."

HAL Cites Software Integration Challenges

Earlier on Friday, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kumar said that deliveries of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A to the Indian Air Force (IAF) are facing setbacks due to software integration challenges.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said detailed the status of the fighter jet deliveries, noting that extensive software modifications are currently underway during testing stages. "For deliveries to happen, the aircraft should be ready for that; we are still not there yet. We are working very hard for that. We will resolve issues soon and start delivering," Kumar said, while addressing queries regarding pending deliveries.

Declining to set a firm deadline, the HAL CMD explained: "During check-in, there are lots of issues. I can’t commit. Lots of software is involved in this. This software requires changes. That’s why I’m not committing to a timeline." (ANI)