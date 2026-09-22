P Chidambaram voiced concern over an 18% decline in India's elephant count, calling it a 'wake-up call'. Meanwhile, on World Rhino Day, PM Modi launched 'Project Rhino' to bolster conservation efforts for the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday expressed concern over the reported decline in India's elephant population, calling the drop a critical "wake-up call" for the government.

Taking to social media platform X, Chidambaram said, "'18% fewer elephants in 9 years' is a wake-up call to the government." The former Union Minister cited a report from The Economist referencing a survey by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), which recorded an 18 per cent drop in elephant numbers compared to 2017. "The Economist reports that 'A survey published last year by the Wildlife Institute of India counted 22,446 elephants, 18% fewer than in 2017'," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP posted.

Highlighting the contrast between cultural reverence for elephants and the threat of wildlife crimes, Chidambaram remarked, "We celebrate Ganesh Puja. Admirable. But we poach elephants."

PM Modi Launches 'Project Rhino' on World Rhino Day

Meanwhile on the occasion of World Rhino Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that 'Project Rhino' has been initiated to extend financial and technical support to range states for the protection, habitat management, and conservation of the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

Announcing the government’s dedicated conservation initiative on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "Taking species conservation in the country forward, I am happy to share that Project Rhino has been initiated for financial and technical support to the range states for protection, habitat management, genetic improvement and understanding population dynamics."

The Prime Minister celebrated the iconic species and commended the tireless efforts of forest personnel and conservationists at the forefront of wildlife protection. "On World Rhino Day, we celebrate the magnificent greater one-horned rhinoceros and laud all those at the forefront of its protection," PM Modi posted.

Highlighting Assam’s pivotal role in global rhino conservation, the Prime Minister noted, "Assam now holds nearly 80% of the world’s rhino population and Kaziranga’s efforts to end rhino poaching have been extensively appreciated."

Conservation Success in Other States

PM Modi also underscored the progress made in rhino conservation and reintroduction across other Indian states, pointing to successful efforts in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. "On one hand, rhinos have either returned or are well protected in parts of Bihar and West Bengal. On the other hand, success of reintroduction of rhinos in Dudhwa (Uttar Pradesh) is creating history. This shows the sustained commitment of our people towards animal protection and active wildlife management in the range states," he added. (ANI)