Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 3,567 teachers and principals. He emphasized the transparent recruitment process, issued a stern warning against corruption, and spoke on reforms to dismantle the 'cheating mafia'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 3,567 selected teachers and principals associated with the Secondary Education Department in Uttar Pradesh at an event held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

In a post on X, CM Yogi stated that the appointment letters were distributed by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission to the newly selected teachers and principals of non-government-aided secondary schools in the state. "Under the fair and transparent recruitment process, today in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission distributed appointment letters to 3,567 selected candidates for Principals/Headmasters/Lecturers (PGT)/Assistant Teachers (TGT) for non-government-aided secondary schools. The responsibility of a teacher is not only to complete the syllabus, but also to protect the students from all kinds of negativity and ensure their all-round development, which is a grave duty of all of you. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for a bright future to all the newly selected candidates and their families," said CM Yogi.

UP Govt to Collaborate on Skill Development

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added that the state government is collaborating with major industrial houses to develop new skill development programmes in the state. "Today, we are working together with all the major industrial houses to also advance new programs for skill development..." added CM Yogi.

CM Yogi's Stern Warning Against Corruption

Warning against corruption, he stated that anyone demanding a transaction from a principal, headmaster, lecturer, or teacher will be sent to jail. "..if a demand for any transaction is made from any principal, headmaster, lecturer, or teacher, then they will have to rot inside jail..." declared CM Yogi.

Reforming Recruitment and Tackling the 'Cheating Mafia'

Addressing the gathering at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew a parallel with administrative officer duties, emphasising that while an administrative officer may discharge administrative responsibilities effectively, they may not necessarily make a good teacher, and even a police officer who instils a strong sense of security must undergo training to become a teacher. He further asserted that Prashant Kumar was appointed Chairman specifically to break the back of the "cheating mafia" and ensure that no "Saifai Syndicate" would ever again rob talented students of their due. He noted that Prashant Kumar was entrusted with this responsibility because of his excellent track record in the UP Police and to reform these commissions and boards of the state. He also mentioned that he distributed appointment letters to 5,297 youth in the past week alone.

"An administrative officer may discharge administrative responsibilities effectively, yet not necessarily make a good teacher. Similarly, a police officer can instill a strong sense of security in people through their work, but even they must undergo training to become teachers. Prashant Kumar was appointed Chairman specifically to break the back of the 'cheating mafia'—to ensure that no 'Saifai Syndicate' would ever again dare to rob talented students like you of your due. He was entrusted with this responsibility because of his excellent track record in the UP Police; the aim is to reform the direction of these commissions and boards, and this campaign is part of that reform process... Those who constantly stifle the aspirations of the youth never want things to improve. It gives me great pleasure to share that today we are handing out appointment letters to 3,567 individuals, and in the past week alone, I have distributed appointment letters to 5,297 youths..." said CM Yogi.

(ANI)