Varanasi Municipal Corporation, with Namami Gange, held a cleaning drive at Manikarnika Ghat after Ganga floodwaters receded. The team removed around 100 kg of discarded clothes and garbage from the river bed to protect the aquatic ecosystem.

Following the receding of the Ganga, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation carried out a large-scale cleaning drive at Manikarnika Ghat on Tuesday, removing approximately 100 kg of discarded clothes and garbage from the river bed.

Drive to Protect River Ecosystem

After the floodwaters receded, Namami Gange Kashi Region Coordinator and the Municipal Corporation's Cleanliness Brand Ambassador, Rajesh Shukla, and his team, along with the Municipal Corporation, carried out this special drive to protect the river's ecosystem and aquatic life. These clothes and polythene removed from the river bed and banks of Manikarnika Ghat were collected and disposed of.

Appeal to Devotees and Citizens

Namami Gange and the Municipal Corporation administration have appealed to devotees not to leave their clothes in the river after bathing or performing rituals. Ganga Sevak Rajesh Shukla explained that after the Ganga floods and then recedes, large amounts of silt, plastic, and old clothes left behind in the name of faith accumulate on the ghats. Constant appeals are being made to avoid leaving old clothes, polythene, or worship materials on the banks of the Ganga after bathing in the waters, so as to protect Mother Ganga from pollution.

He stated that the Ganga River is not only our lifeline, but it is also a part of our culture and identity. Along with government efforts, the active contribution and responsibility of citizens is paramount to keeping it clean and uninterrupted. Municipal Corporation sanitation workers were present during the voluntary work. (ANI)