Outgoing IAF chief AP Singh, on the 94th Air Force Day, said the force's true strength lies in its Air Warriors and operational preparedness, not just advanced equipment, highlighting its readiness to meet any contingency in a changing world.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the outgoing chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), on Thursday underscored the IAF’s operational preparedness and combat readiness on the occasion of the 94th Air Force Day. Highlighting the force’s growing capabilities, the IAF chief stressed that its true strength lies in its Air Warriors rather than merely in advanced equipment and technology.

Role of Air Power in a Changing World

Addressing the 94th Air Force Day celebrations, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted the changing global security environment, marked by rapid changes, uncertainty and intricate geopolitical challenges, and noted the emergence of new conflicts in different parts of the world. He emphasised the role of air power in protecting national interests and stressed that the Indian Air Force, as the custodian of the skies, remains alert, committed and ready to meet any contingency.

"Today, the world is going through rapid changes, leading to uncertainty and intricate geopolitical challenges. New conflicts are emerging across different parts of the world. These events have clearly demonstrated that air power is the primary means of protecting national interests. The Indian Air Force, being the custodian of air power, understands its role and responsibilities, and is always alert, committed, and ready to meet any contingency," he said.

Operational Preparedness and Combat Experience

The IAF chief emphasised that advanced aircraft and systems alone do not determine the strength of an air force, with operational preparedness being the key measure of its capability. "We believe that any Air Force can have the most advanced aircraft in the world or the most advanced systems in the world, but its true strength is measured by its operational preparedness. That is, how quickly and confidently it can act whenever the call comes," he said.

Recalling the IAF's combat operations during the previous year, AP Singh highlighted the speed with which the IAF moved into combat operations and its performance during Operation Sindoor. "Last year, the whole world witnessed the speed with which the Indian Air Force moved into combat operations. We saw firsthand the destructive power as well as the effective air defence operations of the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor," he said. He added that "Infallible, Impervious and Precise" was not merely a tagline but represented the strength and resolve of the force.

'Air Warriors are the True Source of Success'

The IAF chief also highlighted the strengthening culture of ownership and accountability across the force and expressed satisfaction over the upholding of the core values of the defence services. “I am pleased to state that our operational capability and readiness are moving in the right direction. A culture of ownership and accountability is strengthening across the entire force. Equipment, technology, and platforms are merely tools; the true source of our success lies in our Air Warriors. I am happy that we are upholding the core values of the defence services, moving beyond tenure-based mindsets, and contributing to nation-building,” he said.

He asserted the need to move beyond tenure-based mindsets and contribute to nation-building, while highlighting the role of commanders in fostering effective decision-making through delegation of responsibilities and nurturing leadership qualities among Air Warriors. The 61-year-old urged personnel to take pride in their duties and responsibilities and resolve not to become a weak link that could compromise the strength of the Air Force chain. “Our commanders are fostering effective decision-making by delegating responsibilities well and are nurturing leadership qualities in all Air Warriors. Every Air Warrior is a vital link in our organisation. We should all take pride in our duties and responsibilities and resolve that, no matter how challenging the circumstances, we will never be the weak link that compromises the strength of the Air Force chain," he added.

94th Indian Air Force Day Parade

The Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed its prowess as it held a massive parade at the Hindon Air Base to celebrate the 94th Indian Air Force Day. Meanwhile, the IAF chief inspected the parade at Hindon Air Base. (ANI)