Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: IAF's Hawk trainer aircraft crashes in West Bengal's Kalaikunda; pilots eject safely

    A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) encountered an accident during a training sortie in Kalaikunda, West Bengal. Fortunately, both pilots ejected safely, and a Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause.

    IAF Hawk trainer aircraft crashes in West Bengal's Kalaikunda; pilots eject safely
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

    A Hawk trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) was involved in an accident during a training sortie in Kalaikunda, West Bengal, on Tuesday. Fortunately, both pilots aboard the aircraft successfully ejected and are reported to be safe.

    The IAF promptly announced the formation of a Court of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident. Thankfully, there were no casualties or damage to civilian property reported as a result of the incident.

    The Hawk, an advanced training aircraft, is a single-engine jet produced by the British company BAE Systems. It made its maiden flight in 1974 in Dunsfold, Surrey, UK, and is currently operational in 12 countries worldwide, including India, the UK, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia.

    Primarily designed for training purposes, the Hawk serves various roles such as ground attacks, weapons training, and aerobatics. Despite its training focus, it possesses full combat capabilities, capable of executing air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks.

    India operates the Hawk Mk 132 variant, featuring a tandem-seat configuration with two seats positioned side by side. This design allows both the trainee and the pilot to operate the aircraft simultaneously.

    In the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Hawk bridges the gap between basic piston-engine trainers and advanced fighter aircraft, serving as a crucial component of Stage-III training for recruits before transitioning to supersonic jets.

    Powered by a Rolls-Royce Ardour Mk 871 twin-spool turbofan engine, the Hawk Mk 132 boasts impressive specifications, including a range of 2,520 km and a top speed of 1,065 km per hour, with a fuel capacity of 2,805 litres.

    India boasts the largest fleet of Hawks outside the UK, with an estimated 98 Hawk 132s in service. The IAF procured these aircraft in two tranches, ordering 66 units in 2004 and an additional 40 in 2010, solidifying its status as a key asset in India's aviation arsenal.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We have met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH) AJR

    'We've met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH)

    UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan makes RuPay transaction (WATCH)

    UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan makes transaction on RuPay-based JAYWAN card (WATCH)

    Shah Rukh Khan denies role in release of 8 jailed ex-navy veterans from Qatar; says media reports 'unfounded' AJR

    Shah Rukh Khan denies role in release of 8 jailed ex-navy veterans from Qatar; says media reports 'unfounded'

    Deceptive matrimony in Karnataka: Shimoga man recounts unfortunate fraudulent marriage vkp

    Deceptive matrimony in Karnataka: Shimoga man recounts unfortunate fraudulent marriage

    PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi; welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi; welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Mary Fowler: 10 facts of the Australian football star osf

    Happy Birthday Mary Fowler: 10 facts of the Australian football star

    Valentine Day 2024 Here are some intimate experiences to share with your special someone RBA

    Valentine’s Day 2024: Here are some intimate experiences to share with your special someone

    We have met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH) AJR

    'We've met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH)

    Football Happy Birthday Di Maria: Top 8 performances by the Argentine star osf

    Happy Birthday Di Maria: Top 8 performances by the Argentine star

    US Senate greenlights $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan; Donald Trump protests avv

    US Senate greenlights $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan; Donald Trump protests

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon