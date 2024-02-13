BREAKING: IAF's Hawk trainer aircraft crashes in West Bengal's Kalaikunda; pilots eject safely

A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) encountered an accident during a training sortie in Kalaikunda, West Bengal. Fortunately, both pilots ejected safely, and a Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause.

A Hawk trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) was involved in an accident during a training sortie in Kalaikunda, West Bengal, on Tuesday. Fortunately, both pilots aboard the aircraft successfully ejected and are reported to be safe.

The IAF promptly announced the formation of a Court of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident. Thankfully, there were no casualties or damage to civilian property reported as a result of the incident.

The Hawk, an advanced training aircraft, is a single-engine jet produced by the British company BAE Systems. It made its maiden flight in 1974 in Dunsfold, Surrey, UK, and is currently operational in 12 countries worldwide, including India, the UK, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia.

Primarily designed for training purposes, the Hawk serves various roles such as ground attacks, weapons training, and aerobatics. Despite its training focus, it possesses full combat capabilities, capable of executing air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks.

India operates the Hawk Mk 132 variant, featuring a tandem-seat configuration with two seats positioned side by side. This design allows both the trainee and the pilot to operate the aircraft simultaneously.

In the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Hawk bridges the gap between basic piston-engine trainers and advanced fighter aircraft, serving as a crucial component of Stage-III training for recruits before transitioning to supersonic jets.

Powered by a Rolls-Royce Ardour Mk 871 twin-spool turbofan engine, the Hawk Mk 132 boasts impressive specifications, including a range of 2,520 km and a top speed of 1,065 km per hour, with a fuel capacity of 2,805 litres.

India boasts the largest fleet of Hawks outside the UK, with an estimated 98 Hawk 132s in service. The IAF procured these aircraft in two tranches, ordering 66 units in 2004 and an additional 40 in 2010, solidifying its status as a key asset in India's aviation arsenal.