The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct its mega operational demonstration, Exercise Vayu Shakti, in February at Pokhran, near the border with Pakistan. The exercise will involve the deployment of over 275 weapon systems and the use of nearly 12,000 kg of explosives.

In addition to showcasing its operational strength, the IAF will present glimpses of Operation Sindoor during the day-long exercise. More than 120 IAF platforms — including fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters — will participate in the drill.

Briefing the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said, “We are going to showcase precision targeting capabilities. A target will be earmarked, aircraft will release the weapons, and the target will be engaged with accuracy.”

He further added, “For the first time, two new weapons systems will be showcased, and the number of indigenous weapons on display will be significantly higher.”

He also noted that the C-295 transport aircraft will participate in an operational role for the first time.

Sharing details of the aerial assets involved, Wing Commander A.B. Vasane said that 77 fighter aircraft, 43 helicopters, and eight transport aircraft will take part in the exercise.

Fighter aircraft participating include Rafale, Tejas, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Mirage-2000.

Helicopters such as Apache, Mi-17, Mi-17 V5, Chinook, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) will also be deployed. Transport aircraft including the C-17, C-295, and C-130J will participate in the drill.

Air defence systems such as Akash, Spyder, and L-70 guns, along with Special Forces units, will provide combat support.

Wing Commander Vasane further stated that the Indian Army will also participate, deploying M-777 howitzers, L-70 guns, and Special Forces troops.

The aerial platforms will operate from bases including Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Uttarlai, Jodhpur, Hindan, and Vadodara.

“The objective of the exercise is to demonstrate the Indian Air Force’s capabilities and combat preparedness, instil confidence among citizens, and motivate youth to join the Air Force,” Vasane said.