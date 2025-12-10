The IAF commemorated the 1971 war victory at Mohanbari, Assam, with a grand event attended by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. A spectacular flying display recreated key war missions, paying rich tribute to the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Indian Air Force commemorated India's victory in the 1971 war at Air Force Station Mohanbari in Assam. The event paid a rich tribute to the bravery and valour of the Indian Armed Forces. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, senior military and civilian dignitaries, veterans, and a large number of youth from Assam attended the event, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

Flying Display Recreates Historic Missions

A flying display by Su-30 MKI, C-130, Dornier, An-32, Chinook, Mi-17, ALH and Cheetah aircraft recreated key missions of the 1971 war, which included the Tangail Airdrop, Meghna River Crossing, and the attack on Government House at Dhaka. The display highlighted the operational capability and mission readiness of the Indian Air Force.

Seminar and Exhibition on 1971 War

A seminar on 'Air Operations during the 1971 War' was conducted on the occasion, during which Air Veterans shared anecdotes and experiences from their participation in the war.

An exhibition titled 'Triumph from the Sky-71', showcased a rare archival of photographs from the period of war, and it also included a replica of the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashal', the ceremonial flame marking India's decisive victory, the release added (ANI)