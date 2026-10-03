IAF Chief AP Singh praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his exceptional bravery in a mid-air terror attack. Despite being seriously injured by his co-pilot on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing intervention.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday lauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his exceptional bravery during the recent mid-air terror attack aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, saying the pilot's physical and mental resolve was a lesson for others in the aviation community. "What he has done is exceptionally brave. He showed great physical and mental resolve. It is a lesson for us," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said while addressing his annual press conference in Delhi on the occasion of the 94th Air Force Day.

Details of the Mid-Air Emergency

The IAF chief's remarks come days after Machchhar, an Indian pilot, was seriously injured during an attack by his co-pilot aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30. The flight, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, experienced a major emergency after the attack, with the aircraft undergoing a rapid descent before passengers and crew intervened. Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to reach and open the cockpit door, allowing others to enter and help overpower the attacker. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. Machchhar was taken to hospital for treatment and has been recovering from his injuries.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh specifically highlighted both his physical and mental resolve, framing the incident as a lesson for aviators rather than only as an individual act of bravery.

PM Modi Praises Pilot's Courage

Machchhar recently spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a video call from hospital and recounted the moments of the attack. He told the Prime Minister that, despite his injuries, he realised the aircraft was going down and made a final effort to reach the cockpit door.

Machchhar said his 17 years of flying experience, including 11 years as a captain, helped him understand what was happening to the aircraft even when he was injured. He said he knew he had to make one last effort to reach the door. ANI reported that he told Modi that once he opened the door, others were able to enter and intervene. Prime Minister Modi praised Machchhar's courage, presence of mind and composure and said his actions helped save lives. Modi also spoke with Machchhar's family and praised the support provided to him during his recovery.

Attack Details and Investigation

The nature of the attack has also become clearer. Earlier, a report from the Emirati state news agency WAM noted that the co-pilot used the aircraft's emergency crash axe during the attack on Machchhar. The incident is being investigated by authorities, while initial accounts had differed over whether a knife or the aircraft's crash axe was used.

A crash axe is a standard emergency implement maintained inside aircraft flight decks to assist aviators in cutting through fuselage materials during critical situations. The UAE has since described the incident as a terrorist attack.

Israel to Honour Indian Pilot

Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, speaking to ANI, also described it as a terror attack and praised Machchhar's conduct during the incident. He said Israel wanted to honour the Indian pilot and had planned a public campaign to express appreciation for his actions.

Indian Ambassador to Israel JP Singh also paid tribute to Machchhar at the India-Israel Festival and National Convention of Indian Jews in Tel Aviv, praising his courage and saying his actions helped save 174 lives aboard the flight. (ANI)