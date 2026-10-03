Haryana youths met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, lauding the state's progress in connectivity, tourism, and homestays. They praised the clean environment and government schemes, while Dhami urged them to become 'digital brand ambassadors'.

Youths Applaud State's Progress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met a group of youths from Haryana who are on a three-day visit to the state and discussed their experiences at the Chief Minister's residence. The youths appreciated the state government's efforts in connectivity, tourism, homestays, solar energy, development of border areas and welfare schemes.

They said the visit provided them an opportunity to understand different parts of Uttarakhand and witness the impact of various government initiatives on the lives of local residents. They noted that despite the state's mountainous terrain, significant work has been undertaken to expand road and digital connectivity and appreciated the pace of work on railway network expansion.

The youths also praised Uttarakhand's clean environment and air quality. They said initiatives promoting homestays and government support in the sector were creating new self-employment opportunities for local residents. They appreciated the efforts of the Centre and state government to improve infrastructure and facilities in border areas. They also said improved connectivity and tourism infrastructure had contributed to a rise in the number of pilgrims and tourists visiting the state. The youths described the solar rooftop scheme as a useful initiative suited to Uttarakhand's geographical conditions. They also praised the peaceful environment and the warmth extended by local residents, saying the visit gave them a first-hand understanding of why Uttarakhand is known as Devbhoomi.

CM Dhami Highlights Government's Vision

Welcoming the youths, CM Dhami said the principle of "Atithi Devo Bhava" is an integral part of the culture and traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He said inter-state youth exchange programmes provide young people an opportunity to understand India's cultural diversity, innovations being undertaken in different states and effective development practices. Such initiatives also promote the exchange of ideas and experiences among states, he added.

Dhami said the state government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the person standing at the last mile. In line with the spirit of Antyodaya, various schemes are being implemented for the welfare of the poor, women, youth, farmers and other sections of society. He said effective steps have been taken to provide employment and self-employment opportunities to youth and ensure transparency in government recruitment processes. Over the past nearly five years, around 35,000 youths have been appointed to government services, he added.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand is moving forward by taking development and heritage together. Along with implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, special focus is being laid on women's empowerment, self-employment, tourism, local products, homestays, solar energy and development of border areas.

A Call to Action for 'Digital Brand Ambassadors'

Dhami urged the youths to share what they had seen, understood and experienced during their three-day visit with their friends and a wider audience through social media platforms. "You are also digital brand ambassadors of Uttarakhand," he said.

He said the youth can play an important role in taking information about Uttarakhand's culture, tourism, pilgrimage, local products, homestays, millets, handicrafts and the work being done by women's self-help groups to people across the country.

Dhami said such interactions among youth from different states help them understand India's diversity while also providing an opportunity to learn from one another. He called upon the youths to share their positive experiences of Uttarakhand with the youth of Haryana and contribute to strengthening the exchange of culture, tourism, innovation and best practices between the two states. (ANI)