The Indian Air Force on Wednesday carried out a complex night-time medical evacuation operation in the Kishtwar sector, overcoming difficult weather conditions and challenging terrain. According to a post shared by the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force on X, two critically injured personnel were successfully airlifted during the mission. The operation's precision was made possible by rigorous training in the use of Night Vision Goggles (NVG) in rugged, mountainous terrain at night.

IAF's Training Ethos and Operational Readiness

As per the IAF, the operation reflects the high standards of professionalism and strong training ethos of the Indian Air Force. The mission underscored the IAF's all-weather, day-and-night operational readiness and its ability to deliver mission success whenever and wherever required.

"Institutionalised through Joint Ops Stamina Honing (JOSH) exercises, this preparedness strengthens jointness across all facets of operations and ensures seamless integration among the Armed Forces. The operation reflects Indian Air Force's high standards of professionalism and a strong training ethos. It underscores the Indian Air Force's all-weather, day-and-night operational readiness and its ability to deliver mission success whenever and wherever required," IAF added.

