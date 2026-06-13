An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crashed at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday while attempting to land. The IAF has confirmed the accident. Firefighting and rescue operations are currently underway at the site.

An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Saturday at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam, officials said.

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"An AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam. "More details are awaited," the IAF stated.

Rescue Operations Underway

Firefighting operations are underway at the accident site in Jorhat, officials said, after the AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident at the airbase.

The accident reportedly took place when the aircraft was attempting to land at the Jorhat airfield.

Emergency response teams have been deployed at the site, and rescue operations are currently underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)