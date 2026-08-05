Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo sparked a debate by revealing he pays his driver Rs 53,350 monthly, calling it a valuable investment. He argues that delegating tasks to trusted individuals buys back time and mental peace, allowing him to focus on more productive work.

Entrepreneur, author and content creator Ankur Warikoo has sparked a conversation on the value of trust, delegation and investing in dependable people after revealing that he pays his driver Rs 53,350 every month. In a post that has gone viral on social media, Warikoo described the expense as one of the best investments he has ever made, explaining that it allows him to focus on more meaningful and productive work.

Sharing his thoughts on LinkedIn, Warikoo wrote, "I pay my driver Rs 53,350 every month. It is one of the best investments I make. I trust him blindly." He explained that the arrangement is not merely about commuting but about buying back valuable time and mental bandwidth.

Check the viral post here:

Warikoo said his driver takes care of responsibilities beyond simply driving, allowing him to work, read, think and prepare while travelling. He added that the trust he has built over the years means he never has to worry about logistics, punctuality or safety, enabling him to remain focused on his priorities.

According to Warikoo, the real return on the investment lies in the productivity it creates rather than the money spent. He stressed that delegating routine tasks to reliable people can significantly improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary stress, especially for professionals managing demanding schedules.

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In his post, Warikoo also reflected on the importance of recognising the contribution of people who make everyday life easier. He suggested that many individuals focus only on the cost of hiring help without considering the value of the time, peace of mind and freedom such support provides.

The post quickly gained traction online, with thousands of users discussing whether spending on trusted assistance should be viewed as an expense or an investment. While many agreed with Warikoo's perspective on valuing time over money, others debated whether such an approach is practical for people with different income levels.

Several users praised the entrepreneur for openly acknowledging his driver's role in his success and for highlighting the importance of trust in professional relationships. Others pointed out that investing in dependable people often yields long-term benefits that cannot be measured purely in financial terms.

Warikoo's post has reignited discussions around productivity, work-life balance and smart delegation. For many professionals, his message served as a reminder that investing in trustworthy support systems can often generate returns far beyond their monetary cost, making time one of the most valuable assets anyone can reclaim.

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