Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi announced that preparations are gaining momentum for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. He said the state is working on a roadmap to strengthen world-class sports infrastructure to host the games in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday announced that preparations for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games are gaining momentum across the state, with the government working on a planned roadmap to strengthen world-class sports infrastructure.

Government Bolsters Sports Development

Speaking to the media after arriving at Ahmedabad Airport upon returning from his overseas visit, the Deputy Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports and youth development have gained new momentum across the country. He said the Fit India Movement has made fitness a people's movement, while the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is helping build a healthy, aware, and empowered youth by encouraging them to stay away from substance abuse.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the budget for sports has been significantly increased, leading to the development of modern sports infrastructure across the country. As a result, athletes are receiving world-class training, facilities, and support, enabling them to excel at global competitions and bring glory to the nation.

He further said that the Central Government and the Gujarat Government are working in close coordination to provide young athletes from India and Gujarat with better opportunities, modern facilities, and greater support. He added that the Government is fully committed to helping the State's athletes excel at the national and international levels and bring greater pride to Gujarat and the nation.

Aiming for Top Spot in 2030 CWG

Earlier in the day, speaking to ANI, Sanghavi said India would look to build on its recent sporting progress and aim for the top spot when Ahmedabad hosts the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

He said, "PM Modi increased the budget for sports by eight times to ensure that our athletes do well. The Commonwealth Games will be organised in Ahmedabad in 2030, and I congratulate all the players on this occasion. We will take forward PM Modi's 'Fit India' vision. The Gujarat government, under the guidance of the Government of India, is working to ensure that the maximum number of athletes get opportunities in the sports sector."

He added, "The way athletes have been given a platform, given international-level training through the TOPS scheme, and due to their hard work, India ranked at number four in the medal tally at CWG. Fit India is not just a slogan but a way of life for the PM. CWG 2030 is a big opportunity, and our attempt will be to rank number one in the Games. Ahmedabad will set a new benchmark in organising the Commonwealth Games 2030."

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