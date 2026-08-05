J&K BJP Chief Sat Sharma demanded legal action against PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks on the national flag. This followed Mufti's protest on the anniversary of Article 370's abrogation, where she vowed to fight for its restoration.

BJP Demands Legal Action

Lashing out at People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti over remarks concerning the national flag, BJP MP and Jammu and Kashmir BJP Chief Sat Sharma on Wednesday demanded strict legal action, calling the disrespect shown toward the Tricolour a "serious matter".

Speaking to ANI, Sat Sharma stated, "Legal action should be taken. The government will decide on that. However, this question is also related to Mehbooba ji's earlier statements regarding Article 370. She had once said that if Article 370 was removed, there would be no one left to shoulder the Tricolour."

"Just imagine, how can we expect such people to respect the Tricolour? How can we expect them to honour the national flag? For them, it may not matter, but the disrespect shown toward the Tricolour is a serious matter. Whatever the appropriate legal course of action is, the authorities should take it," the J&K BJP Chief added.

Mehbooba Mufti Protests Abrogation Anniversary

Earlier, on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti held a protest in Srinagar and reiterated her party's commitment to fighting for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the release of political prisoners.

Speaking to reporters here about the protest and the party's roadmap, Mehbooba Mufti said, "The PDP, our community, we will fight. Along with resolving the Kashmir issue, we will also address Articles 370 and 35A and the release of prisoners languishing in various jails across the country".

Asserting that Article 370 was integral to the identity and rights of the region's people, the PDP chief claimed that the constitutional provisions protected the land and employment rights of locals. She further said, "If this government says the situation has improved, we will tell them to withdraw the army from civilian areas and return them to camps. Resume business on the Muzaffarabad and Rawalkot roads that were open. Kashmiris are suffering on both sides. Two days ago, two labourers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead, and thousands of people are being jailed in the name of Over Ground Workers (OGWs)."

'Article 370 Was Our Identity'

Mehbooba said Article 370 was not merely a constitutional provision but represented the identity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "Article 370 was not just an article. It was our identity, our honour, our pride, and the protection of our land and jobs. They have made us completely worthless. But this day will not last. This is a night because a conspiracy was hatched, and using a brute majority in Parliament, the Constitution of India was changed".

She added, "What was given to us was given by the Constitution of this country, not China or Pakistan. We had joined India with love and certain conditions, but everything was destroyed".

Mufti Targets BJP

Targeting the BJP, Mehbooba said, "Just as the BJP looted the Ram temple, they looted the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Like they are being punished for that, they will be punished for this too. "She reiterated her demand for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, "Along with the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Articles 370 and 35A will also have to be restored. "

On the proposed protest, she said, "We will stay here tonight, and tomorrow we will try to stage a protest and send a message to the entire country that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are alive and Article 370 is our right." (ANI)