'I murdered Shraddha Walker alone:' Aaftab Poonawalla confesses during narco test; check details

On Thursday, Aaftab underwent the narco analysis test at a hospital in Rohini as part of the ongoing investigation in the case. The police said that Poonawalla's narco test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine.

Officials on Thursday (December 1) revealed that Aaftab Poonawalla, who is accused in Shraddha Walker's murder, admitted to killing her during his narco test that was conducted today. The officials also said that Aaftab revealed where he hid the murder weapon, the clothes Shraddha wore at the time of murder.

It is reportedly said that Aaftab could be called in for another narco test to the Forensic Science Laborotary (FSL) in west Delhi’s Rohini, only if the Police and the forensic teams are not satisfied with his answers.

It is reportedly said that Aaftab repeated the answers he gave in the polygraph test, where he said he killed her "in a fit of rage" after a fight over household expenses. Meanwhile, police are yet to get a DNA test report that may establish that body parts found on Aaftab's cue are indeed Shraddha's.

It is also said that confessions aren't enough in a murder case, and they need to be corroborated with some physical evidence. However, the Shraddha Walker murder case is not ordinary as there is not body found too, which is why the narco test holds importance, and the proof found using the confessions are admissible in court.

Earlier in May this year, Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped them across the city over several days.