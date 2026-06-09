A passenger from Bangkok was caught at Delhi's IGI airport with hydroponic weed worth ₹1.42 crore. In another incident, Pune police raided a rave party, detaining 156 people and seizing ganja, hookah flavours, and illicit liquor.

Major Drug Bust at Delhi Airport

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on Monday with 4,045 grams of high-grade hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹1.42 crore, as per Delhi Customs (Airport & General).

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In a post on X, the Delhi Customs said, "The customs officers of IGI airport, New Delhi, have booked a case of smuggling green colour NDPS substance. One passenger travelling from Bangkok to Delhi by flight no. AI 2356 dated 08.06.2026 was intercepted after crossing the Customs Green Channel at IGI Airport, New Delhi."

As per the Customs, during X-ray screening of the passenger's baggage, suspicious images were noticed. Subsequent detailed examination of the baggage resulted in recovery of three vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain Hydroponic Weed (Ganja) weighing approximately 4045 grams. The market value of the seized hydroponic weed is approx. 1.42 crore. Further investigation is underway.

Pune Police Raid Rave Party, Detain 156

Earlier, the Crime Branch of Pune City Police raided an alleged rave party in the Tulapur area and detained 156 people, recovering around 3 grams of ganja, officials said on Sunday.

According to Crime DCP Gauhar Hasan, the raid was conducted at 2:30 pm on June 7, 2026, following specific information about an unauthorised party being held at a venue under the Lonikand Police Station jurisdiction. A team comprising 15 officers and 65 constables carried out the operation."We received information regarding an unauthorised party being conducted at Tulapur under the jurisdiction of Lonikand Police Station. Accordingly, a team comprising 15 officers and 65 constables conducted a raid at the venue at 2. 30 PM on 7 June, 2026," he said.

During the raid, police found 107 males and 49 females present at the spot, including three persons below the age of 21. The liquor permit was valid only till 11:30 PM on June 6. Police also seized approximately 3 grams of ganja, three cup pots containing 10 banned hookah flavours, and liquor worth around Rs 9,22,000. The total seizure is estimated at Rs 85 lakh.

Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment have been identified as the principal organisers of the event. Further legal action is underway. (ANI)