A 20-year-old Hyderabad resident lost ₹1 lakh in a Telegram honeytrap scam after a fraudster posing as a sex worker extracted multiple payments.The victim was later threatened for more money, prompting him to file a complaint with cyber crime police.

In a disturbing reminder of rising cyber fraud incidents targeting young internet users, a 20-year-old man from Yakutpura, Hyderabad, reportedly lost ₹1 lakh after falling victim to a honeytrap scam on Telegram. The fraudster, posing as a sex worker through convincing fake photographs and fabricated customer reviews, allegedly manipulated the youth into making a series of payments under various false pretexts. The situation escalated when the victim was later threatened for additional money, prompting him to approach the cyber crime police.

Fake Online Profile Lures Victim Into Conversation

According to the police, the youth received a message from an unknown individual claiming to offer escort services. The scammer used images sourced from social media and crafted fake positive reviews to appear genuine. After gaining the victim’s trust, the fraudster continued the conversation and persuaded him to proceed with a supposed booking.

Multiple Payments Extracted on False Pretexts

Authorities said the accused demanded money in phases, citing mandatory advance booking fees, service security deposits and room reservation charges. All payments were described as compulsory but fully refundable. Influenced by repeated assurances and fearing cancellation, the young man transferred a total of ₹1 lakh.

Victim Abandoned at Hotel and Threatened for More Money

After receiving the money, the fraudster instructed the victim to visit a particular hotel where the alleged meeting was supposed to take place. However, upon reaching the location, the youth was left waiting with no sign of the person he had been communicating with. Soon after, the fraudster contacted him again and allegedly threatened him, demanding an additional ₹10,000.

Complaint Filed; Police Begin Investigation

Realising that he had been deceived, the victim approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to trace the individual behind the fraudulent Telegram account.