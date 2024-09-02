Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad weather alert: Will schools stay closed amid heavy rain forecast? All you need to know

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    In response to the forecast of severe weather conditions, all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad will remain closed on Monday (September 2). The decision was made by the Hyderabad district collector as a precautionary measure to safeguard students amid anticipated heavy rainfall.

    The district collector announced the closure in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (government, aided, and private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children."

    Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype REVEALED: Trials begin ahead of passenger rollout (WATCH)

    The decision comes as the city braces for significant weather impacts. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned of light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. Dr. K. Nagaratnam, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, reported that the state is currently under a red warning, with east and northeast districts facing the highest risk. Orange warnings have been issued for northern and southern districts. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall at times.

    Meanwhile, flood-affected regions in Telangana are receiving attention from local officials. In Khammam, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu conducted an early morning visit to flood-stricken areas, including Vagavedu Village in Madhira Mandal. Mallu directed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure adequate provisions for flood victims.

    The situation in Hyderabad is also being closely monitored due to rising water levels in Hussain Sagar Lake. Earlier directives from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed the need for all government departments to remain on high alert as the weather conditions evolve.

    Devastating rains kill 8 in Andhra Pradesh; CM Chandrababu Naidu leads emergency measures

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) provided further details on the ongoing monsoon activity, noting that very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated locations in Narayanpet. Additionally, heavy rain was reported at multiple locations, including Mahabubabad and several other districts such as Warangal, B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy.

