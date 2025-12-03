Two youngsters were discovered dead in an auto in Hyderabad's Chandrayangutta area, prompting a police investigation. The report also details a separate October case where a woman, Lisa, was found murdered in Begumpet, with police actively investigating.

Two Youngsters Found Dead in Auto

A shocking incident came to light early on Wednesday morning after two youngsters were found dead inside a passenger auto near Rahman Hotel under the Chandrayangutta police station limits in Hyderabad. The discovery left local residents stunned as police rushed to the spot following alerts from bystanders who first discovered the bodies. According to preliminary information, both individuals were intially found unresponsive before being declared dead.

"We have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter," said a Chandrayangutta police official.

Similar Incident: Woman Found Dead in Begumpet

In a similar incident in October, a woman was found dead with injuries on her face and body in front of Sri Sathya Tiffin and Meals Centre, opposite Imperial House Apartments, Begumpet, police said. The deceased was identified as Lisa, and was believed to be in her early thirties, police said.

Details of Discovery

"On Thursday, at approximately 7:20 AM, they were alerted about an unconscious woman lying in front of Sri Sathya Tiffin and Meals Centre, opposite Imperial House Apartments, Begumpet. Upon arrival, he discovered the woman, later identified as Lisa, aged about 30-35 years and said to be an Assamese, lying with injuries over her face and other parts of her body. She was found dead at the scene, with a quarter liquor bottle and some food items beside her," said a police official.

Murder Case Registered

A murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was been registered on the complaint of Potamachetti Pandu, owner of a tea stall at Begumpet, Hyderabad. The complainant, who recognised Lisa as a known local, suspects foul play in her death, that some unknown persons might have murdered her.

Investigation Underway

Acting on the report, police promptly responded, and the Clues team examined the scene. The case is being investigated by Panjagutta Inspector of Police, M Ramakrishna, cops said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)