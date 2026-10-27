A software engineer has been missing since Monday after he was last seen at Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. Rajesh had reportedly visited a friend in Madhapur before going to the bridge. Police suspect he may have jumped into the lake. Teams from the NDRF and DRF are searching for him after his sister filed a complaint with the police.

A 25-year-old software engineer from Visakhapatnam has been missing since Monday, October 26, after he was last seen at the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad. Police suspect that he jumped into the lake, while rescue teams continue searching for him.

The missing man, identified as Edubilli Rajesh, worked at Cognizant, a private IT company, and was staying at a hostel in Nacharam. According to police sources, he had gone to meet a friend in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, in the early hours of Monday.

Rajesh went to cable bridge with friend

Rajesh reportedly reached his friend's room between 2 am and 2.30 am, where he is said to have consumed alcohol. Between 6.30 am and 7 am, he and his friend went to the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Madhapur.

Rajesh went missing shortly afterwards, according to police sources. His friend reportedly searched the surrounding area but could not find him. Police suspect that the 25-year-old may have jumped into the lake from the bridge.

The incident came to light after information about his disappearance was received. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) were deployed to search Durgam Cheruvu for his body.

Police register case after sister's complaint

Madhapur police registered a case following a complaint filed by Rajesh's sister and launched an investigation into the incident.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, including the events leading up to his visit to the cable bridge. The search operation is continuing as rescue personnel look for him in the lake.

Rajesh's disappearance has prompted a search effort involving emergency response teams. Further details about the incident are awaited from the police.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the circumstances of his disappearance, and the suspected jump remains under investigation.