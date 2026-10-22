A 24-year-old Flipkart Minutes delivery agent, Sameer Hussain Saifi, died after consuming pesticide, days after he was allegedly assaulted by a customer over a Rs 10 note. In a video recorded before his death, Sameer described the assault, said bystanders failed to help him. His family has sought medical records and CCTV footage.

A video has surfaced after 24-year-old delivery worker in Delhi died on October 20 after consuming pesticide, days after he was allegedly assaulted by a customer over a torn Rs 10 note. Before his death, Sameer Hussain Saifi recorded the video in which he described the alleged assault, expressed frustration over what he perceived as police inaction and said he felt helpless when bystanders failed to intervene. Sameer worked as a delivery agent for Flipkart Minutes in Kalyanpuri, east Delhi. He remained in hospital for 16 days before his death, according to his family, reported India Today. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of delivery workers and the treatment they may face while doing their jobs.

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Delhi Delivery Agent Recounts Assault Over Torn Note

In his video, Sameer said the incident took place around 11.30 pm on October 4, when he went to deliver an order. A dispute reportedly broke out after he received a torn Rs 10 note from the customer and asked for it to be replaced.

Sameer alleged that the customer responded rudely, threatened him and eventually slapped him three times. He also claimed that the customer referred to political connections during the confrontation.

Recalling the incident, Sameer said he was hurt not only by the alleged assault but also by remarks about his financial circumstances. He said he worked hard to earn a living and felt humiliated by the way he was treated.

He also expressed disappointment that people who witnessed the incident did not step in to help.

“When he was beating me in front of so many people, they could have said something, helped me. None of them said anything,” he said in the video.

Sameer spoke about the difficulties of his job, saying he delivered orders on a bicycle and worked long hours to meet household expenses. He questioned whether delivery workers received adequate protection when they faced abuse or violence while working.

Video Raises Questions Over Police Response

Sameer also spoke about approaching the police after the alleged assault. In the video, he expressed fears that his complaint would not be taken seriously because he lacked money and influence.

He warned that he might consume poison if his complaint was not heard within 24 hours. The video has since drawn attention to his account of the incident and his distress over the alleged assault.

His family said Sameer had visited the Flipkart office after the incident before going to Kalyanpuri police station with fellow delivery workers to file a complaint.

He was subsequently taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where a medico-legal case (MLC) was registered, his uncle, Mohammed Shahid Saifi, said.

According to his uncle, Sameer consumed poison on October 5 and remained under treatment until October 20.

Family Seeks Medical Records, Questions Police Action

Sameer's death has left his family grieving. His uncle said October 22 would have been the delivery worker's 25th birthday.

"Tell me, should we celebrate his birthday or observe his death anniversary? What are we supposed to celebrate?" he said.

The family alleged that the police had not acted adequately on Sameer's complaint. His uncle also claimed that one of the accused was the nephew of BJP councillor Devendra Kumar. This allegation has not been independently established.

The family has demanded that a medical board conduct the post-mortem examination. It has also sought CCTV footage from the intensive care unit and medical records detailing the treatment and medicines administered to Sameer.

Delhi Police Arrest Two Accused

The East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police said two people had been arrested in connection with the case. According to the police, Sameer approached them on October 5, and an FIR was registered that day. The two accused named in the complaint were arrested a week later and sent to jail.

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