Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Congress for its planned November 1 protest in Delhi, citing festive disruptions, as the party alleges the government is blocking their rally venue to suppress opposition against the Election Commission.

Chouhan Criticizes Congress Over Protest Plans

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday criticised the Congress over its planned November 1 protest in Delhi, accusing the party of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and disregarding public concerns ahead of Diwali. Chouhan, while speaking to the media, alleged that the Congress was attempting to create an atmosphere of disorder to regain power and claimed that the party had lost touch with public sentiment. He also criticised the Congress over an incident involving its own worker, alleging that the party's members had misunderstood the worker's remarks. "This is the height of the Congress's decline. They have crossed all limits of decorum and are disregarding the Constitution," Chouhan said.

On the Congress's planned November 1 demonstration, the Union Minister said traders had urged the party not to disrupt business during the Diwali period. "Congress cares neither for the country nor its people. Traders are saying that it is the Diwali season and that they should be allowed to conduct their business and celebrate the festival. But the Congress is behaving like a stubborn child. Why are the concerns of traders not being heard?" he said.

Congress Alleges Government Interference

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal earlier in the day launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the central government of pressuring the Delhi Police to disrupt the opposition’s planned "public impeachment" protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rollsVenugopal revealed that despite securing official venue approval for Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3, police intervention halted ground preparation work over the weekend. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal asserted that the sudden police action was not an independent administrative call but a directive straight from the top levels of the Union Government.

Government Support for Farmers

Chouhan also extended Diwali greetings to farmers and announced that PM Modi would release more than Rs 18,690 crore under the PM-Kisan scheme on October 30 from Banaskantha in Gujarat. He said the funds would be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts ahead of the festival, helping them purchase fertilisers, seeds and other essential agricultural inputs. (ANI)

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